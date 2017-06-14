Which? logos and research methods explained advice guides

Which? logos and research methods explained advice guidesWe've been testing and investigating products and services for nearly 60 years - remaining independent and ad-free the whole time. Find out more about how we test and how we work.FeaturedWhich? symbols, logos and ratingsby Natalie HitchinsWhich? is famous for its product reviews and recommendations. Here we explain the different logos, awards and icons we use in our magazines and on our website.Put us to the testOur Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.Sign up nowor login