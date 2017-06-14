The best Bluetooth speakers for you

Bluetooth speakers are a great way to listen to your favourite music stored on or streamed via your phone, tablet or laptop. With both portable and home systems available, Bluetooth speakers are extremely varied - some offer big, powerful sound, others are waterproof and battery-powered. As opposed to docking stations, Bluetooth is more flexible, as any music source with a Bluetooth connection can be paired, whether it's a smartphone, MP3 player, tablet or laptop.

Below, we've listed the three Bluetooth speakers that top our tests, one of which can even be powered by battery alone, making it suitable for use outside or taking on holiday. Either way, you can be sure that they are easy to set up and deliver superb sound across a range of musical genres.

