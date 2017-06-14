Best Bluetooth speakers
By Lewis Skinner
We pick the top three Bluetooth speakers we've tested, so you can get the most out of the music on your phone, tablet or laptop.
The best Bluetooth speakers for you
Bluetooth speakers are a great way to listen to your favourite music stored on or streamed via your phone, tablet or laptop. With both portable and home systems available, Bluetooth speakers are extremely varied - some offer big, powerful sound, others are waterproof and battery-powered. As opposed to docking stations, Bluetooth is more flexible, as any music source with a Bluetooth connection can be paired, whether it's a smartphone, MP3 player, tablet or laptop.
Below, we've listed the three Bluetooth speakers that top our tests, one of which can even be powered by battery alone, making it suitable for use outside or taking on holiday. Either way, you can be sure that they are easy to set up and deliver superb sound across a range of musical genres.
|Bluetooth speaker
|Click for full review
|Sound quality
|Ease of use
|Score
|M
|*****
|*****
|91%
|
The crystal clear sound and durable design make this simple Bluetooth speaker the ideal travel companion. It's the first speaker to break the 90% barrier in our testing, a remarkable result considering the sub-£100 price tag.
|M
|*****
|*****
|88%
|
With both Bluetooth and wi-fi, this versatile speaker can either be used individually or as part of a multi-room system. The understated design is both stylish and functional, and its sound dispersion is excellent.
|M
|*****
|*****
|87%
|
This boisterous multi-room speaker, fitted with both Bluetooth and wi-fi, packs huge capability into a simple yet attractive design. It has a premium look and performance, albeit reflected in the price tag.
We test Bluetooth speakers more thoroughly than anyone else
Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and does not accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.
Which? has put hundreds of speakers through our independent lab test. We check the sound quality across a number of genres, including classical, pop, jazz and spoken word, to make sure your music really comes to life.
Assessments are also carried out to see how easy the speakers are to set up and use on an everyday basis - Best Buy models will be hassle-free and won't leave you feeling frustrated. We also test the maximum volume of the speakers before any distortion sets in, to see whether they're best suited to a small kitchen or loud enough for a garden party.
