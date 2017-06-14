Best multi-room speakers
By Ben Stockton
With stiff competition and soaring prices, the decision of which multi-room speakers to buy is more daunting than ever. Discover how the most popular ranges stack up against each other in this handy guide.
Pitch-perfect multi-room speakers
Multi-room music was once only the reality of the most dedicated audiophiles. But with the introduction of wi-fi-connected speakers, it has been delivered to the masses. Now, some of the most well-known audio brands are battling it out for your investment. And when buying multi-room audio, an investment is exactly what it is. With prices stretching into the hundreds of pounds for a single speaker, committing to the wrong range is an expensive mistake.
Whether it's Sonos or Samsung, we have expert reviews of all the top multi-room speaker brands.
For this reason, we put multi-room speakers through their paces in the lab so you can be confident in your choice. We've collected our data into the table below so you can pick the tuneful from the tone-deaf. Average scores across the ranges of multi-room speakers vary by a staggering 30%, a remarkable difference when considering the hefty price tags.
|Multi-room speaker ranges
|Brand and range name
|Sound quality1
|Ease of use2
|Score3
|Verdict
|86%
|The top performer by some distance, these multi-room speakers offer fantastic room-filling sound and complete ease of use. All the speakers performed remarkably well individually, and are among the highest-scoring wireless speakers we’ve ever tested.
|72%
|With great sound and ease of use, two speakers from this popular brand earned Best Buy awards in our testing, a fantastic result, but one left us disappointed with underwhelming sound quality.
|65%
|Two Best Buys and a Don’t Buy in this range means that the average score doesn’t tell the whole story. Two models were immensely impressive, with great sound and ease of use, but the third completely missed the mark, scoring a lowly 40%.
|63%
|There’s one bad apple spoiling this bunch. Despite this range achieving a Best Buy with one speaker, the range as a whole is held back by a distinctly mediocre model. So long as you avoid one of these speakers, these are a great-value option.
|62%
|These expensive speakers from the ever-popular audio brand don’t manage to produce the premium sound they promise. Despite the smallest speaker managing a respectable 68%, the larger models in the range disappoint.
|57%
|This multi-room speaker range doesn’t really have any stand-out speakers, performing below average across the board. Although the sound quality is generally ok, we found some a little tricky to use.
|56%
|We tested two speakers from this range and although both offer good sound quality they are let down by a clumsy app that’s difficult to use.
|
Table notes
1 Each speaker is awarded a sound quality star rating based on their performance across a number of genres. These scores are averaged across the range to give an overall star rating.
2 Similarly, ease-of-use star ratings for the individual speakers are averaged across the range to indicate the everyday usability.
3 Scores for the multi-room ranges are based on averaged Which? scores for the individual speakers in that range.
The best multi-room speakers match fantastic room-filling sound with straightforward operation for the ultimate easy-listening experience. We test how each speaker sounds during a number of genres, including classical, pop, jazz and spoken word, so whether you’re a punk or a poet, you can find a speaker that is right for you. We also find out how easy each speaker is to set up and use on an everyday basis to ensure that your Best Buys are hassle free.
