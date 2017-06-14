Best portable Bluetooth speakers under £100
By Ben Stockton
You don’t need to spend a fortune to get a brilliant-sounding speaker that you can take on your travels. Take a look at some of the best portable Bluetooth speakers for under £100.
Whether you’re after a quick and easy way to improve the sound from your smartphone at a family barbecue, or something loud and waterproof for poolside parties, a portable Bluetooth speaker is a handy companion that’ll make sure you’re not stuck with second-rate sound when you’re away from home.
There are plenty of speakers to choose from, whether it’s a £20 own-brand model or a £200 Bose. But if you’re after a portable Bluetooth speaker at the cheaper end of the scale, you don’t have to compromise on sound quality. We’ve found Best Buys and Don’t Buys across a range of prices, proving that more expensive doesn’t always mean better.
Best portable Bluetooth speakers under £100
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Portability:
- 5 out of 5
- Size H x W x D (mm):
- Weight (kg):
- Battery life (hrs:mins):
A great option if you're limited for space in your suitcase. This Best Buy portable Bluetooth speaker may be small, but it doesn't hold back when it comes to sound. It's easy to use and available in a range of eye-catching colours, too.
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Portability:
- 4 out of 5
- Size H x W x D (mm):
- Weight (kg):
- Battery life (hrs:mins):
This portable Bluetooth speaker looks a little more traditional than the rest, but is just as impressive when it comes to sound. The bass is well balanced, with the treble and mid-range making everything beautifully clear. With a decent battery life to boot, you shouldn’t be left out and about without your tunes.
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Portability:
- 3 out of 5
- Size H x W x D (mm):
- Weight (kg):
- Battery life (hrs:mins):
A durable body, a fantastic battery life and decent sound quality - this Best Buy speakers not only gives you a good performance across genres, its sturdy rubberised build means it can pretty much take anything you throw at it.
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Portability:
- 4 out of 5
- Size H x W x D (mm):
- Weight (kg):
- Battery life (hrs:mins):
This portable Bluetooth speaker is a favourite with music lovers and that’s no surprise. It sounds warm and lively, with a bass bigger than the speaker’s size would suggest. The sturdy design can cope with a few bumps and bruises – ideal for taking out and about.
Speaker reviews you can trust
Models from the biggest speaker brands on the market, such as Sony and Bose, go head to head with specialist audio brands, including JBL and Sonos, in the Which? test lab. We've found that even the most popular brands slip up every now and again.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products we test ourselves, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. This means our advice can help you make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
