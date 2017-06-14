Best speakers under £100

Great sounding speakers for less

Top-of-the-range speakers from premium brands can cost more than £500. But you don't need to spend that much money to improve the sound of your music, with Best Buys starting from as little as £50.

Below, we've listed the three top-scoring Bluetooth speakers that cost less than £100. All of these speakers are easy to use and deliver excellent sound, no matter what type of music you like to play.

To see the products behind the scores in the table below, try Which? for a £1 trial. If you're already member, go to the log-in page and unlock the table.