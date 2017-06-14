Best speakers under £100
By Lewis Skinner
We round up the best wireless speakers and speaker docks for under £100 based on our in-depth, lab-based tests, so you can find a brilliant sound system without breaking the bank.
Great sounding speakers for less
Top-of-the-range speakers from premium brands can cost more than £500. But you don't need to spend that much money to improve the sound of your music, with Best Buys starting from as little as £50.
Below, we've listed the three top-scoring Bluetooth speakers that cost less than £100. All of these speakers are easy to use and deliver excellent sound, no matter what type of music you like to play.
|Bluetooth speaker
|Click for full review
|Sound quality
|Ease of use
|Score
|91%
|
Not only is this simple wireless speaker less than £100, it is also the best we've ever tested. Its design is as eye-catching as its score - the first ever wireless speaker to break the 90% barrier in our testing.
Find out which speaker we're talking about by logging in or taking a Which? trial.
|82%
|
A great option if you're limited for space. This Best Buy Bluetooth speaker may be small in stature, but doesn't hold back when it comes to sound. It's easy to use and available in a range of eye-catching colours, too.
Find out which speaker we're talking about by logging in or taking a Which? trial.
|81%
|
This Best Buy speaker sounds fantastic and is much louder than you would expect for a speaker of this size. It looks great and has a very impressive battery life - perfect for taking your music on holiday with you, or listening to your favourite tunes in your garden.
Find out which speaker we're talking about by logging in or taking a Which? trial.
We test wireless speakers more thoroughly than anyone else
Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and does not accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.
Which? has put hundreds of speakers through our independent lab test. We check the sound quality across a number of genres, including classical, pop, jazz and spoken word, to make sure your music really comes to life.
Assessments are also carried out to see how easy the speakers are to set up and use on an everyday basis - Best Buy models will be hassle-free and won't leave you feeling frustrated. We also test the maximum volume of the speakers before any distortion sets in, to see whether they're best suited to a small kitchen or loud enough for a garden party.
Click on the link to see all our wireless and Bluetooth speaker reviews.