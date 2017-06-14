Best wireless and Bluetooth speaker brands
By Lewis Skinner
The best wireless and Bluetooth speakers are easy to use, durable and sound fantastic. They bring the most out of your music collection, with a careful balance of treble, mid-range and bass. These are the brands you can trust.
Which? has put hundreds of speakers to the test at our independent lab over the years. We check the sound quality across a number of genres - from classical and jazz to pop and rock - to make sure you’ll get the most out of your music. Each speaker is also tested for ease of use, advanced features and connectivity options
In this guide, we reveal unique information on what we've learnt about each of the biggest speaker brands. We'll tell you which brands you can trust to be reliable - and which ones you should avoid at all costs.
For the full lowdown on all the latest models, go straight to our wireless and Bluetooth speaker reviews.
Best and worst speaker brands
Every year, we survey thousands of Which? members about their audio products to find out which are the most and least reliable. Our unique survey helps us identify the brands that people trust, and would recommend to a friend, with verdicts on speakers from all the major brands.
|Brand
|Average test score
|Customer score
|Reliability rating
|90%
|
This premium audio brand offers a bit of everything, from small portable Bluetooth speakers to large multi-room speaker systems. Generally its speakers sound as good as they look and it currently has three Best Buys.
|77%
|
A mainstay of the audio world, this brand has proven to be ultra-reliable when it comes to speakers and one of its most recent portable models is a Best Buy.
|90%
|
If a multi-room speaker system is what you're looking for, this brand may be the one for you. Its speakers come in a range of shapes and sizes, costing between £150 and £350, and its best speaker is among the best scoring models we've tested.
|81%
|
A well-known brand that produces cheap speakers that rival more expensive alternatives. Not all are of equal quality though, so be sure to check our reviews before opting for a speaker from this brand.
Choosing the best brand of speaker
Which? has a wealth of information on Britain's favourite tech brands. We calculate a brand's reliability and its customer score based on the results of an annual survey.
Every year we ask Which? members to tell us about the technology products they own - from how happy they are to recommend and how satisfied they are with a brand (customer score), to how reliable the products are once they're home (reliability rating). This year nearly 11,000 Which? members told us about more than 57,000 devices.
This year, we had enough respondents to report on popular high street speaker brands, such as Sony and Bose, as well as specialist audio brands, including JBL and Sonos. The most reliable brand has a customer score of 93%, compared to 80% for the least reliable brand.
Our reliability surveys help Which? to uncover common headphone problems that can affect owners over time. Combined with our extensive lab tests, this means we can recommend the best headphones for you to buy.
Find in-depth reviews on all the most popular brands, including Sony, Sonos, JBL and Bose.
