Best wireless and Bluetooth speaker brands

Which? has put hundreds of speakers to the test at our independent lab over the years. We check the sound quality across a number of genres - from classical and jazz to pop and rock - to make sure you’ll get the most out of your music. Each speaker is also tested for ease of use, advanced features and connectivity options

In this guide, we reveal unique information on what we've learnt about each of the biggest speaker brands. We'll tell you which brands you can trust to be reliable - and which ones you should avoid at all costs.

For the full lowdown on all the latest models, go straight to our wireless and Bluetooth speaker reviews.