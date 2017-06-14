Which? Best Buy wireless and Bluetooth speakers

Wireless and Bluetooth speakers should enhance your listening experience and make the most of you music - the best models will do exactly that. Sound quality is the most important factor, and one so many speaker brands get wrong. We highlight Don't Buy models, so you won't be left listening to underwhelming audio.

Best Buy speakers can handle all types of music, are simple to set up and offer a range of connectivity options. They can be turned up to maximum volume without distorting your music, while delivering detailed music at lower levels.

We test a variety of speakers - Bluetooth, wi-fi enabled and some docks - so you can be sure to find a model that is best suited to you.

We reveal the speakers that fail to live up to their big name billing, as well as Best Buy models from smaller brands.

All the speakers we test are put through their paces to ensure they work well in everyday scenarios.

