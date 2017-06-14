Should I buy a Bose wireless speaker?
By Ben Stockton
Does performance match expectation? Find out more about the ever-popular Bose wireless speakers and how they perform in our testing.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Bose has long been a name synonymous with quality audio. Whether it’s home sound systems or portable speakers, a model adorned with those four letters is enough for many to part with their cash. It may come as somewhat of a surprise then, that as well as performing very well in our testing, Bose has also produced a few poorly-rated speakers.
Be it Bose or not, read our full wireless and Bluetooth speaker reviews to find your perfect device.
For some, branding a Bose as a Don’t Buy would be blasphemous. But as we test every product independently to an unrivalled level of rigor, ignoring brand and price, you can be sure that our results truly reflect each speaker’s individual performance. To determine sound quality for instance, we use an expert listening panel with decades of audio experience - just one way we are able to provide sound advice on which wireless speaker to buy.
Which? verdict on Bose wireless speakers
Explore our table below for an at-a-glance guide to Bose wireless speakers. We’ve collated all our test results plus our unique brand and reliability ratings to create an overview of the ever-popular brand.
Want to find out more about individual models? Read our full reviews of Bose wireless speakers, from portable to multi-room.
We’ve outlined how many of Bose’s current models are Best Buys and highlighted its overall pros and cons, to help you decide if a Bose wireless speaker is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think the Bose brand is worth buying.
Which? members can log-in now to see the results in the table below. If you’re not already a member you can try Which? for £1 to get instant access to these results and hundreds of product reviews.
|Bose wireless speakers overview table
|Number tested
|Number of Best Buys
|Average test score
|Score range
|Brand reliability rating
|Customer score
|Should I buy one?
KeyMember Content
How much do Bose wireless speakers cost?
Bose’s portable models tend to be priced between £100 and £200. Lesser known brands, such as JBL and KitSound, offer cheaper models (often sub £100) but you pay for Bose’s exceptional build quality and their worldwide reputation.
Their home sound systems are pricier – starting around £150 and stretching up to the £500 mark for the biggest models. But prices don’t differ vastly from other brands in this market. Take the SoundTouch range, for instance. Their immediate competitors, the Sonos Play speakers, are similarly priced across all models in the range.
Choosing the best Bose wireless speaker
Think about how you want to use your wireless speaker. If you’re looking for something to take on holiday, listen to while gardening or put in the picnic hamper, you will want a speaker that is light, portable and has a good battery life. Bose has plenty on offer when it comes to compact audio - the SoundLink Colour and SoundLink Mini to name a couple.
Like many big audio brands, Bose has jumped on the multi-room bandwagon with its SoundTouch range. Even if you’re currently looking for just a single wireless speaker for use at home, you may want to consider buying one that is multi-room capable so the option is there should you wish to upscale later.
From portable Bluetooth speakers to powerful home sound systems, we have heaps of expert reviews of Bose wireless speakers.