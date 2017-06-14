Should I buy a Bose wireless speaker?

Bose has long been a name synonymous with quality audio. Whether it’s home sound systems or portable speakers, a model adorned with those four letters is enough for many to part with their cash. It may come as somewhat of a surprise then, that as well as performing very well in our testing, Bose has also produced a few poorly-rated speakers.

For some, branding a Bose as a Don’t Buy would be blasphemous. But as we test every product independently to an unrivalled level of rigor, ignoring brand and price, you can be sure that our results truly reflect each speaker’s individual performance. To determine sound quality for instance, we use an expert listening panel with decades of audio experience - just one way we are able to provide sound advice on which wireless speaker to buy.