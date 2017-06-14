Which? Best Buy wireless routers

While many of us receive a free router from our internet service provider (ISP), you'll often get better speeds and improved performance by buying your own router. In our lab tests we directly compare the free models with these off-the-shelf routers so you'll know whether it's worth shelling out on your own device.

The best routers help you get the most out of your internet connection. They're fast enough that you won't experience any slowdown even if your whole family is online at the same time. And they're powerful enough that they can transmit their signal throughout even the biggest houses.

Our tests go further than anyone else's to ensure that the Best Buy wireless routers we recommend are the true cream of the crop. And we don't just reveal the best – if we come across any Don't Buy routers that fail to make the grade, then we tell you about those too so that you don't end up with a dud.

How we uncover the best wireless routers

Every router we review goes through a rigorous assessment. Our experts perform dozens of different checks and measurements. This enables us to directly compare all the latest models and to tell you just what you need to know about your next router.

You shouldn't have to sit next to your router to get online and so we test data transfer speeds on laptops at different distances from the router. Ease of use Wireless routers can be tricky to set up, so we assess how easy it is to get each router out of the box and up and running.

Wireless routers can be tricky to set up, so we assess how easy it is to get each router out of the box and up and running. Security We check router security, penalising routers that don't make your network safe and stop others piggy-backing on your network as part of the default settings. We also look for child protection features to stop certain computers connecting to the internet after a set time.

Wireless router reviews you can trust

Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.

