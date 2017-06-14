Best cheap wireless security cameras for under £150

We test security cameras more thoroughly than anyone else

Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and does not accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.

Which? tests more than 30 wireless security cameras a year, from brands such as Belkin, D-Link, Netgear, Nest, and Motorola. We put every model through our rigorous lab tests to make sure we can recommend the best security camera for you.

There's nothing more important in a wireless security camera than the quality of the videos it takes. That's why when we test cameras, our tests include varying light conditions; such as daylight, artificial light and night time. This lets us give you clear advice on which camera can take excellent video, and which ones will leave your videos with blurry details and unrecognisable faces.

But we also go beyond video quality. How sensitive is the motion detection, and how does the camera alert you to when something is amiss? Can you easily see a live stream of what the camera is shooting and how easy is the camera to use? We have the answers.

