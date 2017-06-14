Best cheap wireless security cameras for under £150
By Ryan Shaw
We round up the best wireless security cameras for less than £150, to give you peace of mind when you're not at home.
You don't need to spend a fortune if you're looking for a good option for boosting your home's security. There are some great cheap models out there that can give their more expensive rivals a run for their money.
Here we round up the best performing low-cost wireless security cameras we've tested. If you're looking for a simple model that won't break the bank but still takes great video, night or day, you'll find the best models for under £150 here.
Best cheap wireless security cameras
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Alert function:
- 4 out of 5
- Privacy:
- 2 out of 5
- Storage type:
- Member exclusive
- Max video quality:
- Member exclusive
Whether you want to check on furry friends while they're home alone or be alerted to any unwanted guests, this security camera claims to be the ideal device for the job. We put this camera to the test in our lab, read on for our expert opinion.
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Alert function:
- 5 out of 5
- Privacy:
- 4 out of 5
- Storage type:
- Member exclusive
- Max video quality:
- Member exclusive
This wireless security camera comes with versatile storage options, and asserts its video quality holds its own against competing cameras. The alert functionality works well with motion detection, but is it simple to control? Our experts tested these features and many more, read on for the full review.
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Alert function:
- 5 out of 5
- Privacy:
- 4 out of 5
- Storage type:
- Member exclusive
- Max video quality:
- Member exclusive
Using a security camera to keep an eye on your house when you're out and about can help give you peace of mind. This camera claims to give great footage day or night. It did a good job of detecting motion in our tests, but how clear is the footage? We reveal all in our full review.
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Alert function:
- 5 out of 5
- Privacy:
- 4 out of 5
- Storage type:
- Member exclusive
- Max video quality:
- Member exclusive
Competitively priced, this camera declares to be the easiest way to monitor your home remotely. With above-average video and still image quality, plus very good security settings, how easy is this camera to set up and use? Our lab experts ran the C1 through a wide range of tests to find out.
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Alert function:
- 5 out of 5
- Privacy:
- 4 out of 5
- Storage type:
- Member exclusive
- Max video quality:
- Member exclusive
For anyone that's experienced a burglary or leaves their pets at home alone while at work, a home security camera can help give peace of mind. This camera is designed to enable you to keep watch over your property day and night. We like the easy-to-use companion app, which lets you watch the footage. But is the video it records clear? Read on to find out.
We test security cameras more thoroughly than anyone else
Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and does not accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.
Which? tests more than 30 wireless security cameras a year, from brands such as Belkin, D-Link, Netgear, Nest, and Motorola. We put every model through our rigorous lab tests to make sure we can recommend the best security camera for you.
There's nothing more important in a wireless security camera than the quality of the videos it takes. That's why when we test cameras, our tests include varying light conditions; such as daylight, artificial light and night time. This lets us give you clear advice on which camera can take excellent video, and which ones will leave your videos with blurry details and unrecognisable faces.
But we also go beyond video quality. How sensitive is the motion detection, and how does the camera alert you to when something is amiss? Can you easily see a live stream of what the camera is shooting and how easy is the camera to use? We have the answers.
To see in-depth verdicts of all the models we've tested, visit our wireless security camera reviews.