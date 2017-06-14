How we test wireless security cameras

What makes a Best Buy wireless security camera?

Wireless security cameras can give you peace of mind when you’re not at home, as they can alert you to intruders and let you see what’s going on remotely.

Best Buy wireless security cameras have superior image quality across various resolutions, accurate motion detection that alerts you quickly if something is amiss, and are easy to set up and interact with.

We measure each camera’s recorded footage and check how pin-sharp the video and still images are, plus how accurate the colours are. We also run demanding technical tests to measure how sensitive or not the camera’s motion detection is.

We also look at how easy it is to set up or interact with the camera via the app.

Every wireless security camera we test goes through exactly the same rigorous process, mixing technical and scientific tests with real-world ease-of-use testing. We recreate the conditions of a typical home user and try out all the features, so that each wireless security camera review answers all your questions, including:

Does the camera take clear video, with good colour accuracy?

What’s the still image quality like?

How sensitive is the motion detection?

How easy is it to set up and use?

What is the data privacy like?

Should I buy it?

Read on to find out more about our independent testing, or head straight to the models we recommend by visiting our Best Buy wireless security cameras.