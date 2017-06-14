Which? Best Buy wireless security cameras

Don't end up with a wireless security camera that can't record in the dark, or one that's so hard to use you give up on it. Our independent reviews lead you to the best wireless security cameras - cameras that take the clearest footage day or night, and make monitoring your home simple.

We put each and every wireless security camera through the same set of tough tests, from footage to features, motion detection to the mobile app, these tests ensure that only the very best are awarded our coveted Best Buy logo. As well as highlighting the best, we also find out which are the worst. So you don't end up with footage that's too fuzzy to see or an awful app that's hard to use.

We record in a range of different lighting conditions - this allows us to see how good the footage is no matter whether you're recording day or night. We examine each video to see how much detail it captures and whether the colours are accurate.

We try out the motion detection - our testers monitor what happens when someone moves in front of the camera to see whether it starts recording, or misses the moment. Our tester moves quickly and then takes the same route again, moving steathily to see if this impacts the camea's reaction time.

We find out whether the camera is straightforward to setup and if the app and browser interfaces are easy to use on a day-to-day basis.

