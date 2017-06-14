Which? Best Buy wireless security cameras
Our tests reveal the best wireless security cameras. These pair excellent footage with useful features, making it easy to keep an eye on your home from wherever you are.
Don't end up with a wireless security camera that can't record in the dark, or one that's so hard to use you give up on it. Our independent reviews lead you to the best wireless security cameras - cameras that take the clearest footage day or night, and make monitoring your home simple.
We put each and every wireless security camera through the same set of tough tests, from footage to features, motion detection to the mobile app, these tests ensure that only the very best are awarded our coveted Best Buy logo. As well as highlighting the best, we also find out which are the worst. So you don't end up with footage that's too fuzzy to see or an awful app that's hard to use.
- We record in a range of different lighting conditions - this allows us to see how good the footage is no matter whether you're recording day or night. We examine each video to see how much detail it captures and whether the colours are accurate.
- We try out the motion detection - our testers monitor what happens when someone moves in front of the camera to see whether it starts recording, or misses the moment. Our tester moves quickly and then takes the same route again, moving steathily to see if this impacts the camea's reaction time.
- We find out whether the camera is straightforward to setup and if the app and browser interfaces are easy to use on a day-to-day basis.
We test and examine all aspects of each wireless security camera that passes through our test lab. From examinging the notifications it delivers when it detects movement, to rating the quality of the footage this means that we can recommend only the very best wireless security cameras on the market.
- Ease of use: We check what the accompanying app is like to use on an iPhone, as well as on an Android smartphone. We assess the notifications to see how the camera alerts you to disturbances - the best attach a still. This means you can see if the alert's been triggered by the cat coming in for a nap, or something more sinister.
- Data security: Our security experts analyse how data from the camera is transferred to the app or computer. They assess whether encryption has been used to scramble the data. The highest levels of encryption mean the information passing from the device cannot be intercepted by potential hackers.
- Subscription: We also investigate whether you'll need to take out an on-going subscritption in order to view your saved footage and how much this will cost. Some are free - others mean you'll need to shell out £30 a month, depending on how much footage you want to save.
Wireless security camera reviews you can trust
Models from a wide range of security camera manufacturers are put to the test in our lab. These include models from Samsung, Nest and Logitech to name but a few. These models cover a wide range of price points too, from £45 all the way up to £170 - so no matter what your budget, we'll help you find a wireless security camera to suit.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
