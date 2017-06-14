Stove costs and savings

Use our stove cost guide to help work out whether the savings you could make on energy balance out the cost of buying and installing a stove.

If you're thinking about buying a stove, you're probably wondering whether it will help cut your energy bills. But with most stoves costing anywhere between £400 and £2,000, and that’s not even counting the cost of installation, could you really save money?

When we asked 242 stove owners* about whether getting a stove, in addition to their central heating, has saved them money, 60% believe it has. However, 21% found their stove cost them more than they expected.

To help you work out whether you could really save, we talk you through the costs of buying, installing and running a stove and explain why and how the costs vary.

We've also worked with our scientists to put together a step-by-step expert guide and calculation you can do at home to work out what savings you could make. Plus you can download our handy checklist to ensure you get the best stove for your home and budget.

To view our research, Which? members should log in now. If you're not yet a member, you can unlock our research plus all of our expert advice and online reviews with a £1 trial subscription to Which?.

(*November 2016 survey of 242 stove owners and Which? members who have a stove as well as central heating)