Finding a wood floor fitter

Finding a fitter

You have several options for finding someone to fit your wood floor:

Check Which? Trusted Traders for recommended fitters in your area

Ask the retailer for a recommendation; they may have a contract with a local company or provide their own fitting service

Look in the Yellow Pages. Make sure you choose a firm whose main business is laying floors, and which has a reputation that they will want to uphold by doing a good job

Get an estimate

If you’re paying a professional, you’ll usually first be visited by an estimator, who will work out how much you need and how long it will take.

This estimate usually assumes that the sub-floor on which the new floor will be laid is in good condition. This is not always the case – if floors are uneven or floorboards are missing or squeaking, the duration of the work and the price can go up.

Saving time

If you simply want a fitter to walk into your home and finish the job in the minimum time, you need to point out to the estimator any rooms that have been knocked together, or chimney hearths.

Hidden features, such as sunken or raised hearths, or floors at slightly different levels will take more time to lay over as the fitter will have to create an even surface first.

Preparation

Remove all old floor coverings and furniture and check that all floorboards are fixed.

Ensure that the floor is clean and dry, and that all nails are knocked in.

Once a floor is laid, it is difficult to get to features under the floorboards. So if you are likely to want to get to your central heating pipes or run cables for a surround-sound system or telephone, you should do this before the floor is laid.

To get the best finish, remove skirting boards and put them back after the floor has been laid.