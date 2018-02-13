Member Governance Committee

At the AGM in November 2017, we communicated our ongoing commitment to providing increased opportunities for members to get involved with how we are governed, as well as improving our transparency and levels of engagement with members.

Following the result of the AGM vote, we have launched the Member Governance Committee. This committee provides a route for Ordinary Members to raise governance proposals or concerns outside of the AGM process. We value your opinion and hope to see Ordinary Members take advantage of this opportunity to shape the future of Which?.

Proposals to the Committee need to be submitted at least three weeks before the meeting together with proof of those 24 or more people who support it. Each proposal which has been validated will generally be considered by the Committee and they will decide whether to recommend the proposal onto a committee of Council or Council itself. Four weeks after the Committee meets an Ordinary Member who submitted a proposal will be informed of the outcome.

Guidance Notes 267 Kb

Terms of Reference 450 Kb

Upcoming Member Governance Committee dates: to be confirmed.

We have created an Ordinary Member Governance page on Which? Conversation, a space designed for members to discuss governance matters and whether they support possible proposals for change.

Join the conversation here.