Which? Conversation

Which? Conversation is is the destination for consumer debate, where you get to discuss the key consumer issues of the day and we can give you our insider views

Since it launched in 2010, Which? Conversation has had more 200,000 comments, on subjects ranging from electric cars to care homes, and smartphones to scams.

A community can’t exist without people, and that’s where you come in. We want you to discuss and keep questioning the issues that matter to you, with people like you. Your comments drive the direction of our community and will also help inform our research, investigations and campaigns. Wherever possible, we’ll get involved in the conversation too and respond to the questions you have.

We also invite guest authors and companies to share what they have to say – recent contributors Jamie Oliver, Gloria Hunniford, BT, Trading Standards and Google.

As our community member Ian says: 'Which? Conversation has become an indispensable aspect of the Which? offering. Populated with lively, intelligent folk and debating the crucial consumer issues of the day, it’s a rich and fertile source of new ideas that can be tested in partnership with Which? specialists.'

Click here to go straight to Which? Conversation. Or below are links to some of our top community discussions – why don't you join the conversation?