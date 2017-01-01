Find out how breast pumps can help you when breastfeeding, including advice on how to choose between manual and electric breast pumps and the realities of using them.

Breastfeeding – many people say it’s the most natural thing in the world, but it’s understandable to feel nervous about it if you’ve never done it before. We’re here to help you with advice on how breast pumps might be able to support you when breastfeeding. We also share real-life experiences from mums and dads.

Should I buy a breast pump?

Lots of parents swear by breast pumps, those gadgets that allow you to express milk directly from your breast into a bottle for later use. Expressing can be very handy if you want your baby to have the benefits of your breast milk even when you’re not there to feed them. For example, you and your partner can take turns with feeding if there’s some expressed milk ready when little one wakes up in the night, or you can store milk for feeding if you go back to work.

You may also encounter breast pumps in hospital if your baby needs to spend time in the neonatal unit. You may be lent a pump during your stay, and midwives will be on hand to give advice on how to use it.

If you’ve already decided you’d like to buy a breast pump, head to our guide to the best manual and electric breast pump brands to find the breast pump that’s best for you. Still got questions? Wondering what’s best – electric or manual? Does using a breast pump hurt? Are they tricky to use? While all those tubes and twiddly bits can be off-putting, we’ve heard from mums who wouldn’t be without their breast pumps and have some honest advice for new mums to help you understand the options.

Breast pumps – the reality

Pain – any pump can cause soreness, especially if you need to use it frequently, and manual pumps can lead to tired hands. A parent in our survey told us:

It was hard work and made the breast very sore. I felt I could have been pumping all day just to get half a bottle’s worth of milk out!

Find a pump that fits well and maybe try an electric model to save on extra work.

Fiddly bits – some pumps have small pieces that can be fiddly to use and clean, and that can easily be lost. A tiny piece of plastic can easily go missing when you’ve got a million and one things to do:

The smallest piece was difficult to keep track of when washing. We lost one, but fortunately a second one was supplied!

Choose a model that comes with a few spare parts and clear instructions for cleaning. Read our breast pump reviews to find out which ones came out top for easy cleaning.

Getting started with breast pumps

Familiarise yourself with breast pumps before your baby is born. If you know you want to try to breastfeed, it’s a good idea to talk to friends and family about their experiences. If you can, have a look at some different pumps and talk to your health visitor about the options available.

If breastfeeding is important to you, look up your local maternity units using our Birth Choice tool and check out their ‘Baby Friendly’ status. This accreditation from Unicef reflects the level of breastfeeding support a service provides to women and so it can help you to decide which of your local hospitals would be best for you to give birth at.

Breast pumps aren’t the easiest products to try before you buy, but you might find it handy to borrow a friend’s or even have them talk you through how it works. That’s the best way to prepare for the sights, sounds and practicalities of expressing your milk.

In our survey of parents, we found that it’s normal to find expressing milk tricky at first:

Although I found it hard expressing milk, everyone is different. What I did manage to express was worth the rest.

It could take a few goes to get the hang of any breast pump, but you can help your chances by choosing a simple-to-use model with clear instructions and diagrams to help you get started and read our advice on how to express breast milk to feel a bit more prepared.

Electric or manual breast pump?

A manual breast pump simulates the sucking action of a hungry baby, collecting milk into an attached container. You manually pump a handle to stimulate milk flow until you’ve collected enough milk.

The main advantages of a manual breast pump are lower prices (usually around £15-£35) and increased portability. Although some may be quieter than most electric pumps, they still make a noise. Some mums in our survey found manual pumps to be slow, but everyone produces milk at different rates. That’s why it’s important to choose a pump that’s comfortable to use.

Electric breast pumps automate the expressing process and tend to come with more options, such as adjustable suction levels or the ability to pump from both breasts at the same time. They are usually faster, too. All of these advantages come at a higher price than a manual pump (around £60-£150), and a mains-operated electric pump cuts down on portability. There are some battery-powered pumps if you need to express on the go.

Find out more about manual and electric breast pumps in the Which? guide to choosing a breast pump.

Which? tests breast pumps

We use expert lab tests to discover the best breast pumps, checking out factors including noise, comfort and ease of use.

Our tests our tough, but we also gather experiences from the toughest testers of all – parents. Half of our test rating comes from the customer score, so you can see how much each model is loved by the people who have tried one out.

Head to our guide to buying a breast pump to find out how some of the most common breast pumps performed in our tests and decide which one is right for you.

More from Which?