How to find out how much a maternity unit supports and encourages breastfeeding.

A ‘Baby Friendly’ hospital is one that supports and encourages breastfeeding. If breastfeeding your baby is important to you, it’s worth finding out what levels of accreditation your local units have to help you find the most suitable unit for you. You can use our Birth Choice tool to look up your local birth centres and labour wards.

Baby Friendly awards are given by Unicef to show how well a maternity unit does this, based on the following 10 steps to successful breastfeeding:

Having a written breastfeeding policy that all the staff know about. Training all healthcare staff with the skills they need to support breastfeeding. Telling pregnant women about the benefits of breastfeeding and how to do it successfully. Helping mothers to start breastfeeding soon after birth. Showing mothers how to breastfeed, and how to keep up their milk supply even if they’re separated from their babies. Giving newborn babies only breast milk, unless they need other nutrition for medical reasons. Keeping mothers and their babies together in the same room all the time while in hospital. Encouraging breastfeeding on demand (feeding the baby when they’re hungry, instead of at set times). Not giving breastfeeding babies dummies or feeding them with artificial teats. Making sure that women know how to get help and support for breastfeeding when they leave hospital.

Hospitals get different awards depending how well they are following these steps. Maternity units get, in order:

A Certificate of Commitment: When the hospital has created an action plan and an infant feeding policy.

When the hospital has created an action plan and an infant feeding policy. Stage 1: When the hospital has created policies and procedures to support the 10 steps.

When the hospital has created policies and procedures to support the 10 steps. Stage 2: When the hospital has trained its staff well enough to support the 10 steps.

When the hospital has trained its staff well enough to support the 10 steps. Full Accreditation: When the 10 steps are being followed so that women are fully supported and encouraged to breastfeed. Once fully accredited, a maternity unit is checked every two years to make sure it still passes.

Visit the Unicef Baby Friendly website for a more detailed explanation of each stage of accreditation.

