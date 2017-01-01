Real birth stories

- “I was in the birth pool and the midwife told me to reach down and scoop up the baby”
Fiona had a lovely experience giving birth to her first child, so she wanted to have her second baby in the same birth centre.
- “My induction took three days and ended in an emergency caesarean”
No morning sickness, no high blood pressure – Sheila’s pregnancy was going well. But when she was induced after her due date she was in for a long wait to finally meet her baby.
- “’We have to take your baby to the NICU,’ the hospital staff said”
Alicia had practiced hypnobirthing techniques and prepared for a natural birth in the birth centre – but when she went into labour nothing went as she’d planned. Here’s her story.
- “Giving birth to my second baby was a totally different experience to my first birth”
Hana had her first baby in the labour ward with the help of an epidural but was hoping to have a less medical birth in the birth centre with her second child. Here’s her story.
- Watch mums share their birth experiences
In these videos nine mums talk about what giving birth is really like.
- “I was induced because of gestational diabetes”
Victoria’s daughter was delivered by a ventouse cap after a difficult morning in the delivery suite – here she shares her experience of giving birth for the first time.
- “I chose to have my baby in a birth centre because I wanted to have a natural birth”
Cat thought about having her first baby at home, but in the end opted for a birth centre. She wouldn’t say it was easy, but her birth was just as straight-forward as she’d hoped.
