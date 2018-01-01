Mental health after birth: women’s stories

Many women go through a difficult time after giving birth. Here, new mums share their experiences of postpartum mental health problems and how they found the support they needed to feel better.

Find out how to seek help now if you, or someone close to you, are struggling emotionally after giving birth.

Postnatal depression – Abi’s story

The early weeks at home with my daughter, Phoebe, were really tough. She had trouble breastfeeding and didn’t sleep well at all. Both I and my husband were sleep deprived from being up through the nights.

I was tearful and numb. I felt as though I’d made a mistake having a baby, but there was nothing I could do about it. You can’t return a baby, there are no receipts given.

I didn’t have any postnatal appointments with a midwife, but when I went to my GP for my six-week check-up, they confirmed that this was more than just baby blues; I was suffering from postnatal depression.

We decided not to try any treatment at this point, as the GP thought that I might get better over time on my own. So I carried on with mothering and life in general as best I could.

“Having family and friends nearby was so important”

I felt jealous of my partner who got to go to work with adults rather than being home with the baby. Several times I had to call him and ask him to come home because I just couldn’t cope. He always did come and luckily had a very understanding employer.

The whole experience was really hard on him because he was up all night helping me with the night feeds, then had to go to work and still come back home if I needed him to.

My friends and family all live in the same town as us which was really helpful during this time, both practically and for having someone to talk to.

Sometimes, I’d appear on their doorstep with Phoebe and say that I needed to express milk and be left alone, and they looked after the baby for me, gave her cuddles, did nappy changes and anything else that needed doing.

I had a great NCT group and we met up every week, which was really nice and supportive, but I thought they must all be finding it as hard because they too were sleep deprived and their lives had also been taken over by a small child.

I knew I was feeling bad, but didn’t know if it was because of the postnatal depression or just because this is the way I was as a mother.

“I said: ‘I can’t do this, I just want to leave’”

When Phoebe was around eight months old, I finally said to my health visitor: “I can’t do this, something is wrong, I want to drop off Phoebe with my mum and just leave”.

At this point, the problems I was having were raised as a safeguarding issue and I had to seek help. I would never hurt Phoebe, but it was also clear that I needed more support.

My health visitor was great and recommended I sign up to a PND cognitive behaviour therapy course.

I also went to see my GP who prescribed anti-depressants and said that I wouldn’t know just how awful I’d been feeling until I started to feel better.

“The PND therapy and antidepressants both helped”

The CBT course was really helpful, there were three of us in the group who were all in similar situations. Over four sessions, we met up and talked about our thought patterns and why we feel the way we do after having a baby.

It made me realise that just because not everyone feels this way after giving birth, some people do, and it won’t last forever. Because when you’re in the middle of PND, you really do think it will never end.

I felt hesitant about starting the medication, I was worried about side effects and the stigma surrounding anti-depressants. But then I realised that if I were talking to someone else in the same situation, I would definitely advise them to start taking the medication to feel better.

I did experience some side effects but I could manage them. I also found that there were many people around me who were also on anti-depressants for various reasons, who I could talk to. That really helped too.

“When my daughter was ten months old I enjoyed spending time with her”

When Phoebe was around ten months I finally turned a corner and for the first time, I actually enjoyed spending time with her. She was so amusing, it was like having a little comedian of a toddler.

Now that Phoebe’s 17 months old, I feel fully recovered from my PND. When I think back, I feel like I wasted the first months of her life because I didn’t enjoy anything about being a parent.

I wish someone had put their foot in earlier and that I’d found help sooner. But I also know that it’s very difficult to listen to advice when you’re in that situation, worried that it’s something wrong with you as a mother and that it will go on forever.

“It’s ok to feel the way you do and you’re not failing”

I wish people in general were more mindful about the fact that many new mums do get postnatal depression. One of the things I always found hardest was people saying to me how wonderful it must be to have a baby, because to me it was the opposite.

If you’re someone who’s worried about a new mum near you, ask them how they’re feeling and just be there for them. I understand it can be really tough to know what to do and say, but just being available is such a big help.

I want to reassure anyone experiencing the same type of feelings that I had, whether diagnosed with PND or not, that it’s ok to feel the way you do and it doesn’t mean you’re failing as a parent.

However, you need to tell someone how you’re feeling. It doesn’t have to be your GP, a health visitor or a midwife – talk to somebody who you think will understand you.

Postnatal anxiety – Vikki’s story

My feelings of anxiety started just a few days after the birth. I couldn’t stop crying, and I didn’t want people around my baby or touching her.

I was constantly worried that something was wrong with her, or that something would happen to her and she’d be taken away or die.

I’d read about postnatal depression and how it can cause mothers to not bond with their babies, but my problem was quite the opposite. I was completely overwhelmed with feelings of love and wanting to protect my baby in every way possible.

People dismissed the type of feelings that I had as “you’re a new mum, of course you’re going to be worried” – but this was more than that.

“My health visitor referred me to the general mental health service”

I spoke to the midwife about the way I was feeling at one of my postnatal appointments and they extended the period when they’d see me from 10 to 28 days.

Later on, my health visitor got me a referral for the general mental health service, as the support available for new mothers with mental health problems is very stretched where I live.

Once the referral had been made by the health visitor, someone was sent over very quickly to listen to me and determine what the best treatment would be.

I was reluctant to take medication as I was breastfeeding, even though there is medication that you can take safely, so I’m receiving talking therapy (CBT) instead.

I’ve now had therapy for two weeks and it’s too early to say whether the treatment will be effective, but I hope that it will be. I want to be able to enjoy these months with my baby fully, and I don’t want my anxiety to rub off on her.

“Talk to your midwife if you’ve had anxiety in the past”

I’ve suffered from anxiety in the past, and now know that made me more likely to develop postnatal anxiety, but I didn’t really know that it was a thing when I was pregnant. I think it’s something that more mothers need to be aware of.

So if you’re a mum-to-be who’s had anxiety in the past, talk to your midwife about it at your antenatal appointments and make sure you know what support services are available and how to access them after the birth.

Postnatal anxiety can happen, but it is manageable and controllable. And there is support out there to help you through it, should you need it after your baby’s arrived.

