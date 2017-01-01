- Are you at increased risk of complications during labour and birth?
We explain how medical conditions or problems in a previous pregnancy could mean you’re at increased risk of complications when giving birth.
- How to book your NHS maternity care
It’s important to book in with the NHS when you find out you’re pregnant. Find out how to schedule a booking appointment so you can receive free maternity care during your pregnancy.
- Visiting your local maternity unit – checklist
Many maternity units and birth centres organise tours. Our checklist helps you ask the midwife the right questions to help you decide if the unit is right for you.
- Why choosing where to give birth matters
Find out how planning to have your baby at home, in a birth centre or in a labour ward can affect your birth experience.
