Antenatal classes: what will you learn?

Antenatal classes can help you prepare for the birth of your baby and parenthood – find out how.

Being pregnant can be a daunting experience, especially if it’s your first baby. Antenatal classes can ease your worries and answer some of the questions that come up as your bump grows.

What are antenatal classes?

In the second half of your pregnancy you can attend group classes along with other expectant parents to find out more about labour, birth and how to look after a newborn. You can go to the classes by yourself, or with your birth partner.

If run by the NHS, the classes are likely to be in the hospital or a community health centre, while private classes can be held anywhere from community centres to church halls and pubs.

What will I learn in an antenatal class?

Although it varies between different providers, there are a few key themes that you can expect to be covered by antenatal classes.

Preparing to give birth

Some expectant parents go to classes to learn about relaxation techniques, pain relief options and the different stages of labour. If you go to an NHS class, you may also get the opportunity to visit the labour ward, if that’s where you’re planning to give birth.

Some classes, such as hypnobirthing, focus solely on the birth experience. Find out more about what hypnobirthing is if you’re exploring your options for how to cope with and manage your labour.

If you’re still making up your mind about where you’d like to give birth, use our Birth Choice tool to find the best place for you.

Making friends

For some, the most important reason to sign up to a class is to meet other expectant parents who live locally. Sarah went to NCT classes during her pregnancy:

Before the course, I felt a bit anxious as I thought there’d be pressure to make friends. I didn’t realise the course would be so well-structured with group activities and a planned reunion that this was made easy.

Mums and dads-to-be attending classes often meet up for a long time after the class has finished. It can provide a reassuring social group made up of people who know what you’re experiencing.

The duration of the course, and how many people are in the class, may affect how easily you get to know the other people. Have a look at our comparison between NHS and private antenatal classes for more information.

Looking after your baby

First-time parents in particular are often keen to find out more about how to care for a newborn baby, and antenatal classes can be a good place to get that first introduction to life with a new family member.

Learning about breastfeeding techniques during pregnancy can be useful if that’s how you’re planning to feed your new baby. Some providers, such as La Leche League, run more in-depth antenatal workshops specifically about breastfeeding.

Exercise

Keeping active during pregnancy can help you feel healthy and some exercise classes are specifically designed to help you prepare for childbirth.

Prenatal yoga and pilates are popular pregnancy classes as they can help you learn to relax and stretch in a safe way. Most pregnancy yoga and pilates classes are recommended from your second trimester onwards.

It’s worth considering swimming and aquanatal classes too when you’re pregnant, as the water reduces the weight on your joints, making it easier for you to keep active.

Are antenatal classes worth going to?

It’s entirely up to you whether you decide to go to an antenatal class or not. Everyone’s reasons for going along will be different.

If you’re interested in feeling more prepared for what’s to come, read our comparison of NHS and private antenatal classes to help you decide which would be best for you.

When should I sign up to an antenatal class?

The NHS classes tend to start from about 30 to 32 weeks, but private classes such as those run by the NCT start earlier. Even if you’re quite early in your pregnancy, it’s still worth looking into booking the classes now as they do sometimes fill up quickly.

