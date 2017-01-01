NHS vs NCT antenatal classes

Discover the differences between NHS and NCT antenatal classes and how they help to prepare you for labour, birth and parenthood.

In most parts of the UK, the NHS run antenatal classes for expectant parents. There are private options available too, including NCT classes, if you want a more comprehensive course in a smaller group. Here we take you through what you can expect from NHS and NCT antenatal classes, and how to find one in your local area.

NHS antenatal classes

What will I learn during an NHS antenatal class?

The NHS class will focus on health during pregnancy and labour and how to look after your baby after the birth.

You may have the opportunity to get to know the other mums and dads-to-be in the class.

You’ll talk about your options for where and how to give birth. Find out what pain relief options and facilities there are available at your local hospital or birth centre by searching for your local maternity unit .

searching for your local maternity unit You might get a tour of the maternity unit – find out what to ask during the visit with our checklist .

Who runs the NHS antenatal classes?

Midwives will usually run the NHS classes, and you might meet even the midwife who will look after you when it comes to giving birth.

How many NHS antenatal classes will I get?

The NHS course can be anything from a single two-hour session to a series of classes over several weeks. Hospitals tend to arrange and fund the NHS classes themselves and so the set-up of the classes can vary between different areas. Ask your midwife what’s available where you live.

NHS classes typically start when you’re around 30 to 32 weeks pregnant, but they may start earlier if you’re expecting twins.

Book into the classes early in pregnancy to secure a place.

Do I have to pay for NHS antenatal classes?

No, NHS classes are free.

How can I find an NHS antenatal class in my local area?

If you’re receiving NHS antenatal care, your midwife will be able to tell you what classes are available where you live and what the classes will cover.

NCT antenatal classes

What will I learn during an NCT antenatal class?

The NCT classes cover pregnancy and birth, practical baby care, baby feeding, physical and mental health and relationships and support.

The longer NCT course includes a separate breastfeeding session which is usually led by a trained breastfeeding consultant.

Because the classes typically last longer than the NHS classes, prospective parents more often form lasting friendships. This is important to bear in mind if the social aspect is important to you when choosing between different classes. Sarah went to NCT classes during her pregnancy:

It gives you a peer group of people going through similar things. It arranges a reunion but our group actually started meeting up right away and we bonded well.

Who runs the NCT antenatal classes?

The NCT’s classes aren’t run by midwives, but by people who have trained to be antenatal practitioners.

How many hours are the NCT antenatal classes?

There are two course options: the longer ‘Signature’ course runs over several weeks and is 18 hours in total, while the shorter ‘Essentials’ course is 12 hours long and split into six sessions.

You’ll typically start your course when you’re around 26 weeks pregnant.

Do I have to pay for NCT antenatal classes?

Yes. The cost depends on the type of course you choose, where you live and if you’re eligible for concessions.

The ‘Signature’ course costs from £145 per couple (£241 in London). The shorter ‘Essentials’ course costs from £124 for two people (£195 in London), but £75 if the mother wants to go on her own.

For both courses, concessions of up to 90% of the course fee are available for teenagers, students and expectant parents on certain benefits or with a low household income.

How can I find an NCT antenatal class in my local area?

What other private antenatal classes are there?

There are a host of other private antenatal classes that you can attend in addition to the NCT. Some of these are focused on specific techniques to help you cope with labour such as hypnobirthing, and others teach you exercises you can do while pregnant.

Read more about hypnobirthing if this is a method you’re considering for your labour.

You can take other private classes in addition to the NHS or NCT classes if you want to and can afford to do so.