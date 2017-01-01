What happens if something goes wrong during a home birth?

Birth doesn’t always go to plan, so we explain why you might need to be transferred to a hospital during a home birth and what is likely to happen.

If you’ve planned a home birth there are a number of reasons why you might need to be transferred to a hospital during labour or shortly after your baby has been born. The pain of labour may be too difficult to cope with, or your midwife may be concerned for the health of you or your baby. If this happens, your midwife will recommend that you’re taken to the hospital.

What will happen if something goes wrong?

Your midwife will call an ambulance to take you to the hospital, and will come with you and your birth partner in the ambulance and explain to the hospital staff what’s happening. This is usually only an emergency scenario – it may be possible to go by car rather than ambulance, depending on the reason for transfer and how far along in labour you are.

In this video, a midwife explains some of the reasons why you might be transferred and how it works. In this instance she is talking about women coming from birth centres, but it’s very similar if you transfer from your home:

<br />

It can be disappointing to have to go to the labour ward when you imagined that you would have your baby at home. But as transfers are quite common, it can be reassuring to discuss the transfer process with your midwife in advance so that you can relax in labour, knowing that plans are in place if you do need to go to hospital.

If you feel very strongly that you don’t want to be moved during labour or when you’ve just given birth to your baby, planning to give birth in the labour ward might be a better fit for you. Use our Birth Choice tool to find the place for you to give birth based on your preferences and personal history.

What hospital will I go to if I’m transferred?

You’ll be transferred to a local hospital, but this may not be the nearest one to where you live. This is because you’re generally transferred to the hospital where the community midwives attending your home birth are based.

Your midwife may be able to stay with you once you’re in hospital, or you may be looked after by a different midwife who works on the labour ward and is more experienced at hospital births.

How likely is it that I’ll be transferred to hospital?

You’re far more likely to go to the hospital during your home birth if you’re having your first baby. Almost half (45%) of low-risk first-time mothers transfer to hospital during labour or soon after, while the same figure for low-risk women who have already had a baby is just over one in ten (12%).

What if I can’t cope with the pain during my home birth?

Some women find that giving birth at home helps to relax them and they feel better able to cope with the pain, but for others the pain of labour is more difficult to manage than they had anticipated.

While there are different methods of pain relief you can use at home, such as gas and air and a birth pool, you can’t have an epidural as it has to be given by an anaesthetist. If you decide that you do want to have an epidural, you have to be transferred the labour ward.

About one in 20 women (5%) who transfer to hospital do so because they decide that they need an epidural.

What if my labour is slowing down?

There isn’t a set amount of time that labour is supposed to take, but around a third (32%) of transfers to hospitals during home births happen because labour is slowing down or has stopped progressing.

If your midwife is concerned that your cervix doesn’t seem to opening enough for you to start pushing, you might be advised to go to the hospital to be given drugs to help your labour along.

Similarly, if after pushing for a couple of hours there’s no sign of your baby being born at home, your midwife might suggest you have an assisted birth, either with forceps or ventouse, in the hospital.

What if my baby isn’t doing well?

If the midwife thinks that the baby is distressed or is likely to need help from a neonatal unit after birth you will need to be moved to a labour ward.

Almost a fifth of women (19%) transferring to hospital during their home birth do so because of concerns for the baby before the birth. For example, this can happen if meconium is found when your waters break (when your baby has opened its bowels in the womb). Your midwife will also be concerned if your baby’s heart rate is slowing or if you have a cord prolapse (when your baby’s umbilical cord starts to be born before your baby).

In all such cases your midwife will recommend that you go to the hospital so that you can have a caesarean section if your baby needs to be delivered immediately, and there are neonatologists at hand if they need help once they’re born.

What if there is a problem after the baby is born?

After giving birth at home, your midwife will stay with you and the baby for a couple of hours until they’re content you’re both doing well. If you had minor tears, your midwife can usually stitch them up in your home.

If you need to have stitches or surgery to repair more serious tears, your midwife will explain that it would be best if you go to the hospital for specialist help. And the same applies if your placenta isn’t delivered within an hour or comes out in pieces, as this puts you at risk of heavy bleeding or infection. Around two in ten transfers (18%) happen because of either tears or the placenta not coming out.

Concerns for the baby account for one in 20 transfers (5%), as if your baby is unwell after being born you’re likely to need to go to the hospital quite urgently. You’ll be able to come with your baby to the hospital, although possibly in a different ambulance. Similarly, if you’re the one who needs attention, you’ll be able to bring your partner and newborn baby with you.

Reference

This is the source of information used in this article:

National Collaborating Centre for Women’s and Children’s Health, Intrapartum care: care of healthy women and their babies during childbirth. NICE Clinical Guideline 190,London: National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (2014)