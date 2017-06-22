The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will be looked after by a small team of midwives with over 85% of women seeing the same midwife for antenatal care.

During labour you will be cared for by a midwife you may not have met. They will provide continuity during their 12 hour shift.

Postnatal Care will be provided at home with 57% seeing the same midwife each time.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife