Aberdeen Maternity Hospital

Grampian

Alongside Birth Centre

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

Alongside Maternity Unit

Contact & visitor information

A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

a small unit

198

births from Feb 2017 to Jun 2017

Birth centre icon

4

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Birth choices centre

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
  • Birthing rooms
    • 4 Birthing room(s)
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • You can have more birth partners, but a limit applies to the number you can have in the room with you at one time
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Unless there are special circumstances, partners are asked to leave overnight
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-12 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will be looked after by a small team of midwives with over 85% of women seeing the same midwife for antenatal care.
During labour you will be cared for by a midwife you may not have met. They will provide continuity during their 12 hour shift.
Postnatal Care will be provided at home with 57% seeing the same midwife each time.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • This birth centre/midwife-led unit is the default option for low risk women at this hospital
    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
      • Can be Group B Strep positive
      • Straightforward pregnancy
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • 16 and 40 years old
      • 37 weeks and No upper limit weeks pregnant
      • Maximum of 5 previous babies
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Grampian Region, North East Scotland

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: each women's individual circumstance will be assessed and assistance provided.
      • Hearing problems: BSL interpreters and personal loop systems can be arranged. <br> Minicom operators available on 0122 455 0702. Email grampian.resources@nhs.net for information leaflets in special formats.
      • Sight problems: each women's individual circumstance will be assessed and assistance provided.
      • Learning disabilities: each women's individual circumstance will be assessed and assistance provided.
      • Autism spectrum: each women's individual circumstance will be assessed and assistance provided.
    • Interpreting service
      • Telephone interpretation service available. Please advise staff if you require this service.
      • women can bring a translator to accompany them.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Public Health

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion

    General information

    • Tours
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending machine
    Staticmap?center=57.155446, 2.130455&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|57.155446, 2
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 0122 455 2777
      • If in labour call: 0122 455 2777
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • We encourage person centred visiting, taking the woman's wishes into account.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Parking spaces at the maternity unit
    • Parking
      • No charge
    Share this page

    Other units

    Find the right place to give birth

    Answer a few simple questions and discover whether birth in a local labour ward, birth centre or at home would be best for you.

    Find your best fit
    Advice for every step of your pregnancy

    We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.

    Sign me up
    Which? works for you © Which? 2017