The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

The Birth Centre is staffed by core midwives and supported by community midwives where you will receive 1 to 1 care in established labour. The aim is to provide continuity to women antenatally and postnatally.

Out of area women will be seen by their local midwife for antenatal and postnatal care

