A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

Birthing rooms available

This unit has recently opened and further information is not currently available.

Pain-relief options

  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • Birthing rooms
    • 4 Birthing room(s)
    • 4 Birth pool(s)
      • 4 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)

Who can give birth here?

  • This birth centre/midwife-led unit is the default option for low risk women at this hospital
  • Catchment area
    • Women who live within the catchment area: South Warwickshire, plus Coventry, Solihull, Rugby, Banbury, Redditch and Worcester.

Women's experiences

Source: CQC

Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

  • Labour and birth

  • Staff

  • Care in hospital after birth

  • Labour and birth

    8.7/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Staff

    8.3/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Care in hospital after birth

    6.8/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

General information

