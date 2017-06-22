We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.
Chesterfield Royal Hospital
Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
Alongside Birth Centre
Last updated: 22 Jun 2017
Chesterfield Birth Centre (midwife-led)Contact & visitor information
A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.
4
Birthing rooms available
- Epidural
- Birth pools available
- Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)
Pain-relief options
- Entonox (gas and air)
- Diamorphine
- Meptid
- Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
- Pethidine
- Remifentanil
- Epidural
- Birth pool
Having a baby here
During labour and birth
- If you arrive in the early stages of labour
- There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
- Parents' Room, Birth Centre garden
- Birthing rooms
- 4 Birthing room(s)
- 3 Birth pool(s)
- Birth partners
- You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2
Birth facilities
- Aromatherapy service
- Bean bags
- Birth balls
- Birth mats
- Birthing couch
- Dimmable lighting
- iPod dock
- Reclining chair
- Supporting rope or sling
- TENS machine
- Rocking chair
After you've given birth
- Private postnatal rooms
- Amenity rooms are not available.
- Provision for partners staying overnight
- Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
- Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
- Your stay after you've given birth
Contact & visitor information
- After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
Who can give birth here?
- Eligibility
- Baby must be head down
- You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
- Straightforward pregnancy
- Straightforward previous pregnancies
- Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
- 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
- Catchment area
- Women who live within the catchment area: North Derbyshire
- You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area
Support services
- Accessibility
- Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
- Limited mobility: Disabled access
- Hearing problems: Minicom
- Sight problems: For information in an another language or large print, contact Communications on 01246 513876
- Learning disabilities: You will receive an individualised care plan
- Interpreting service
- Contact the Patient and Public Involvement department on Tel: 01246 513735
Women's experiences
Reviews of this hospital
- Requesting c section can be so traumatic
I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...Read on patient opinion
- Suspected posterior tongue tie
I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...Read on patient opinion
Source: CQC
Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015
Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.
Labour and birth
Staff
Care in hospital after birth
Labour and birth9.3/10
Better compared with other trusts
Staff9.1/10
Better compared with other trusts
Care in hospital after birth8.9/10
Better compared with other trusts
General information
- Tours
- Individual request
- Take a virtual tour
- Non-NHS Care
- Private maternity care isn't available here.
- Breastfeeding accreditation
- Full accreditation
- Neonatal care
- Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
- Food for partners out-of-hours
- Vending machine for snacks, microwave for frozen hot meals
- Contact information
- NHS website
- Main hospital number: 01246 277271
- How to book once you're pregnantBook directly from 10 weeks of pregnancy
- Booking phone number: 01246 512498 / 512499
- Outside space
- Outside space is available for women in labour
- Birth Centre garden
- Visiting information
- 24 hours
- Car parking for women in labour
- Short stay parking outside Birth Centre entrance.
- parking spaces at the maternity unit
- Parking
- First 30 mins free - up to £4.80.
Find the right place to give birth
Answer a few simple questions and discover whether birth in a local labour ward, birth centre or at home would be best for you.Find your best fit
Advice for every step of your pregnancy
Sign me up