Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley
Greater Glasgow and Clyde
Alongside Birth Centre
Last updated: 22 Jun 2017
Community Maternity UnitContact & visitor information
A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.
4
Birthing rooms available
- Epidural
- Birth pools available
- Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)
Pain-relief options
- Entonox (gas and air)
- Epidural
- Birth pool
Having a baby here
During labour and birth
- Birthing rooms
- 4 Birthing room(s)
- 1 Birth pool(s)
- Birth partners
- You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2
Birth facilities
- Bean bags
- Birth balls
- Birth mats
- Birthing couch
- TENS machine
- Other: Hot packs
Who can give birth here?
- Eligibility
- Straightforward pregnancy
- Catchment area
- Women who live within the catchment area: Paisley
Support services
- Interpreting service
- Maternity tour video available in other languages and interpreters can be arranged by hospital if you inform them of this requirement.
Women's experiences
Reviews of this hospital
General information
- Tours
- To book call 0141 314 6104
- Breastfeeding accreditation
- Full accreditation
- Neonatal care
- Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
- Contact information
- NHS website
- Main hospital number: 0141 887 9111
- How to book once you're pregnant
- Booking phone number: 0141 887 9111
- Visiting information
- Open visiting
Other units
Labour Ward
Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley
Freestanding Birth Centre
Vale of Leven Hospital, Alexandria12.4 mile(s) from this hospital
Alongside Birth Centre
Ayrshire Maternity Unit, University Hospital Crosshouse15.8 mile(s) from this hospital
Freestanding Birth Centre
Inverclyde Royal Hospital16.3 mile(s) from this hospital
