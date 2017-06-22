Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley

Greater Glasgow and Clyde

Alongside Birth Centre

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

Community Maternity Unit

Contact & visitor information

A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Birth choices centre

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • Birthing rooms
    • 4 Birthing room(s)
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
    • Birth partners
      • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

    Birth facilities

    • Bean bags
    • Birth balls
    • Birth mats
    • Birthing couch
    • TENS machine
    • Other: Hot packs

    Who can give birth here?

    • Eligibility
      • Straightforward pregnancy
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Paisley

    Support services

    • Interpreting service
      • Maternity tour video available in other languages and interpreters can be arranged by hospital if you inform them of this requirement.

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    General information

    • Tours
      • To book call 0141 314 6104
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      • Booking phone number: 0141 887 9111
    • Visiting information
      • Open visiting
    Other units

