Last updated: 06 Sep 2017

Greenwich Birth Centre

A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

a very large unit

800

births from Apr 2016 to Apr 2017

4

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
  • Birthing rooms
    • 4 Birthing room(s)
    • 4 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 4 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you in a double bed
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-6 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can come back to the birth centre postnatally
    Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 2 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and during labour, but different midwives after your baby is born.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy, during labour and after your baby is born.

You will be looked after by a small team of midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Who can give birth here?

  • This birth centre/midwife-led unit is the default option for low risk women at this hospital
  • Eligibility
    • Baby must be head down
    • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
    • Straightforward pregnancy
    • Straightforward previous pregnancies
    • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
    • BMI between 18 and 35.0
    • Age of 42 and lower
    • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
  • Catchment area
    • Women who live within the catchment area: Lewisham, Greenwich and Bexley. Women from South East London are also welcomed.
    • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

Support services

  • Accessibility
    • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
    • Limited mobility: there are lifts and the rooms are accessible.
    • Hearing problems: signing service available.
    • Sight problems: specialist services available.
    • Learning disabilities: we have a specialist midwifery team.
    • Autism spectrum: we have a specialist midwifery team.
  • Interpreting service
    • Telephone interpreters and face to face translators are available. The website and leaflets can also be translated into many common languages.
    • leaflets and website can be translated.
  • Specialist midwifery teams
    • Antenatal Screening
    • Bereavement
    • Diabetes
    • Infant feeding
    • Perinatal mental health
    • Substance misuse
    • Teenage pregnancy
    • Vulnerable women

Women's experiences

Reviews of this hospital

Source: CQC

Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

  • Labour and birth

  • Staff

  • Care in hospital after birth

  • Labour and birth

    8.5/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Staff

    8.5/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Care in hospital after birth

    7.6/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

General information

  • Tours
    • A tour is offered at the pregnancy evening on the 3rd Wednesday of each month starting at 7pm. Meet in the main foyer.
    • Take a virtual tour
  • Non-NHS Care
    • Private maternity care isn't available here.
  • Breastfeeding accreditation
    • Full accreditation
  • Neonatal care
    • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
  • Food for partners out-of-hours
    • Vending machine
    • 24h use of kitchen facilities
  • Contact information
  • How to book once you're pregnant
    Via your GP
    Book directly from 8 weeks of pregnancy
    • Booking phone number: 0774 864 6392
    • If in labour call: 0208 836 5297
    Book online
  • Outside space
    • There is no outside space available for women in labour
  • Visiting information
    • Open visiting for one nominated partner
  • Car parking for women in labour
    • There are plenty of car parking facilities for you to park your car.
    • Drop off outside entrance maximum 10 minutes stay
  • Parking
    • This is free during the night. Usual costs apply during the day.
Other units

