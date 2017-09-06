University Hospital, Lewisham

Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust

Alongside Birth Centre

Last updated: 06 Sep 2017

Lewisham Birth Centre

Contact & visitor information

A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

a very large unit

800

births from Apr 2016 to Apr 2017

Birth centre icon

5

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Rj224 maternity improvements 1

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
  • Birthing rooms
    • 5 Birthing room(s)
    • 3 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 3 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Birthing chairs available

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • £150
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you in a double bed
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a camp bed/sofa
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-6 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 2 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and during labour, but different midwives after your baby is born.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy, during labour and after your baby is born.

You will have a named midwife. The birth centre does not provide antenatal care - this is provided by your community midwife.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • This birth centre/midwife-led unit is the default option for low risk women at this hospital
    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
      • Can be Group B Strep positive
      • Straightforward pregnancy
      • Straightforward previous pregnancies
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • BMI between 18 and 35.0
      • 16 and 42 years old
      • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Women who live in Lewisham, Greenwich, Bexley, Bromley and Southwark. Women who live in South East London are also welcome.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: all rooms are accessible.
      • Hearing problems: specialist interpreting services and individual plans of care developed with your midwife.
      • Sight problems: specialist interpreting services and individual plans of care developed with your midwife.
      • Learning disabilities: we have a specialist midwifery team offering additional support.
      • Autism spectrum: we have a specialist midwifery team offering additional support.
    • Interpreting service
      • We offer face to face and telephone interpreting services
      • website and leaflets can be translated.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.5/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.5/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.6/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
      • Pregnancy evenings are held on the first Wednesday of each month at 7pm. Meet in the antenatal clinic.
      • Take a virtual tour
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Stage 2 accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Access to the kitchen for hot drinks.
      • Vending machine
      • 24h use of kitchen facilities
    Staticmap?center=51.453811, 0.015434&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|51.453811, 0
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Via your GP
      Book directly from 8 weeks of pregnancy
      • Booking phone number: 0778 784 1986
      • If in labour call: 0203 192 6863
      Book online
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • 24 hour visiting for one nominated partner in all maternity wards
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • There are parking facilities available on site.
      • Drop off outside entrance maximum 10 minutes stay
    • Parking
      • Free parking at night time and usual parking costs apply during the day
    Share this page

    Other units

    Find the right place to give birth

    Answer a few simple questions and discover whether birth in a local labour ward, birth centre or at home would be best for you.

    Find your best fit
    Advice for every step of your pregnancy

    We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.

    Sign me up
    Which? works for you © Which? 2017