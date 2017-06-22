Worcestershire Royal Hospital

A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

4

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Main worcestershire royal hospital meadow birth centre 1

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
    • Home assessments by a community midwife may become available in the future.
  • Birthing rooms
    • 4 Birthing room(s)
    • 4 Birth pool(s)
      • 1 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 3 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • If you consent, your birth may be observed by an NCT trainee doula gaining experience within the unit.
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay in a room with you in a double bed
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a camp bed/sofa
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-6 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 2 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife. You will be looked after by different midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • This birth centre/midwife-led unit is the default option for low risk women at this hospital
    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
      • Straightforward pregnancy
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • BMI between 18 and 35.0
      • 18 and 40 years old
      • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
      • Maximum of 4 previous babies
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Worcestershire and the surrounding areas.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: your individual needs will be assessed so that your requirements can be met.
      • Hearing problems: your individual needs will be assessed so that your requirements can be met.
      • Sight problems: your individual needs will be assessed so that your requirements can be met.
      • Learning disabilities: your individual needs will be assessed so that your requirements can be met.
      • Autism spectrum: your individual needs will be assessed so that your requirements can be met.
    • Interpreting service
      • There is a 24 hour telephone service and a pre-bookable one-to-one interpretation service.
      • your individual needs will be assessed so that your requirements can be met.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.6/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.8/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      8.1/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
      • Whole unit tours are offered during weekends.
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Neonatal care
      • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Light refreshment facilities (i.e. drinks) within birthing centre.
      • Vending machine
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      See local council details for children's centres in Worcestershire.
      • Booking phone number: 0190 576 0659
      • If in labour call: 0190 573 3014
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • There is a countryside centre leading from the hospital grounds and also a communal area outside the main restaurant.
    • Visiting information
      • If you remain on the birth centre after you have given birth, you will be able to determine whom you wish to visit you and when.
        If the need for birthing rooms is great and you can use our family room until ready to leave.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Drop off outside entrance
    • Parking
      • Car parking costs displayed in car park
