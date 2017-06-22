Southend University Hospital

Southend University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Alongside Birth Centre

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

New Beginnings

Contact & visitor information

A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

4

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Birth choices centre

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
  • Birthing rooms
    • 4 Birthing room(s)
    • 3 Birth pool(s)
      • 1 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 2 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • £65 to £85
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you in a double bed
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-6 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife
You will be looked after by a small team of midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour. You can see midwives from this unit for antenatal and postnatal care as well as during labour if you come to the unit for your appointments.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • This birth centre/midwife-led unit is the default option for low risk women at this hospital
    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • Can be Group B Strep positive
      • Straightforward pregnancy
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • BMI of 35.0 and lower
      • 37 and 41 weeks pregnant
      • Maximum of 4 previous babies
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: All of Southend area including: Hockley, Rochford, Rayleigh, Canvey, Great Wakering and the borders of Basildon.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: individualised plan of care.
      • Hearing problems: visual aids and sign language are available.
      • Sight problems: individualised plan of care.
      • Learning disabilities: individualised plan of care.
      • Autism spectrum: individualised plan of care.
    • Interpreting service
      • Telephone interpreters contacted via our switchboard.
      • visual language aids are available.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.6/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.6/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.6/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • There is a kitchen situated on the ward, a restaurant and 2 convenience stores in the hospital.
      • Vending machine
      • 24h cafe
      • 24h use of kitchen facilities
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Send an email to pregnancybookingline@southend.nhs.uk
      • Booking phone number: 0170 238 5393
      • If in labour call: 0170 238 5261
      Book online
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Open visiting in the Midwife Led Birth Unit
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Drop-off parking bays are available at the hospital entrance. Further parking is situated in the car park. Long stay requires a ticket which can be paid for when you leave.
      • Drop off outside entrance only
    • Parking
      • Up to 30 minutes free.
        Up to 3 hours: £3.10.
        3 to 6 hours: £4.00.
        6 to 12 hours: £6.00.
        Over 12 hours and up to 24 hours: £10.00.
