A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

a small unit

137

births from Apr 2015 to Apr 2016

4

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
    • Latent phase information leaflet
  • Birthing rooms
    • 4 Birthing room(s)
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The limit on number of birth supporters is strict
    • You can have more birth partners, but a limit applies to the number you can have in the room with you at one time
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Holistic clinic for being overdue

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • £157 per night
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a camp bed/sofa
    • Partners can't stay with you but can stay in hospital accommodation
    • The accommodation is limited and is used for babies on special care.
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-24 hours after the birth
    • If you wish to stay, you will be moved to the postnatal ward
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can come back to the birth centre postnatally
How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will be looked after by a small team of midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour. You can see midwives from this unit for antenatal and postnatal care as well as during labour if you come to the unit for your appointments.

Who can give birth here?

  • This birth centre/midwife-led unit is the default option for low risk women at this hospital
  • Eligibility
    • Baby must be head down
    • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
    • Straightforward pregnancy
    • Straightforward previous pregnancies
    • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
    • BMI between 18 and 35.0
    • 16 and 40 years old
    • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
    • Maximum of 5 previous babies
    • Eligibility is assessed on an individual basis
  • Catchment area
    • Women who live within the catchment area: Huntingdon, St Ives and St Neots and Fenland area.
    • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

Support services

  • Accessibility
    • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
    • Limited mobility: All rooms and equipment including the beds are disability accessible.
    • Hearing problems: Signing service and induction loop.
    • Sight problems: You will receive an individualised care plan.
    • Learning disabilities: You will receive an individualised care plan.
    • Autism spectrum: You will receive an individualised care plan.
  • Interpreting service
    • Inform your midwife who will make the appropriate arrangements.
    • You will receive an individualised care plan.
  • Specialist midwifery teams
    • Antenatal Screening
    • Diabetes
    • Infant feeding
    • Vulnerable women

Women's experiences

Reviews of this hospital

Source: CQC

Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

  • Labour and birth

  • Staff

  • Care in hospital after birth

  • Labour and birth

    8.8/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Staff

    8.8/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Care in hospital after birth

    7.4/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

General information

  • Tours
    • Ring 01480 847429
  • Non-NHS Care
    • Private maternity care is available here.
    • 4D Scanning service is available in addition to NHS Scans.
  • Breastfeeding accreditation
    • Stage 2 accreditation
  • Neonatal care
    • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
  • Food for partners out-of-hours
    • Kitchenette available to provide refreshments to mother and birth partners. Vending machines out of hours
    • Vending machine
    • 24h use of kitchen facilities
  • Contact information
  • How to book once you're pregnant
    Via your GP
    • Booking phone number: 01480 418784
    • If in labour call: 01480 847480
  • Outside space
    • Outside space is available for women in labour
    • Hospital grounds and other hospital facilities.
  • Visiting information
    • Open visiting
  • Car parking for women in labour
    • Parking is free for women in labour
    • drop off outside entrance maximum 30 minutes stay
  • Parking
    • £1.50 flat rate.
