Furness General Hospital

University Hospitals Of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust

Alongside Birth Centre

Last updated: 13 Feb 2018

South Lakes Birth Centre

Contact & visitor information

A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

  • Epidural
  • Neonatal care unit
This unit has recently opened and information is not yet available.

Pain-relief options

Women's experiences

Reviews of this hospital

  • Parking eye disgrace

    I attended the maternity unit with my pregnant daughter on the 30th of January 2018.There were no disabled bays as I am a registered blue badge holders so I parked in a normal bay placed my...

    by Anonymous, 20 Feb 2018

  • Maternity ward/DAU/ prenatal/labor ward

    I can’t sing enough praise to all the midwives and Drs that have looked after me throughout my second pregnancy. Always nice, warm and smiling reassuring and prompt especially towards the end when...

    by Anonymous, 20 Feb 2018

Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

  • Labour and birth

    8.5/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Staff

    8.6/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Care in hospital after birth

    7.6/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

General information

