We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.
Furness General Hospital
University Hospitals Of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust
Alongside Birth Centre
Last updated: 13 Feb 2018
South Lakes Birth CentreContact & visitor information
A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.
- Epidural
- Neonatal care unit
This unit has recently opened and information is not yet available.
Pain-relief options
- Epidural
Women's experiences
Reviews of this hospital
- Parking eye disgrace
I attended the maternity unit with my pregnant daughter on the 30th of January 2018.There were no disabled bays as I am a registered blue badge holders so I parked in a normal bay placed my...Read on Care Opinion
- Maternity ward/DAU/ prenatal/labor ward
I can’t sing enough praise to all the midwives and Drs that have looked after me throughout my second pregnancy. Always nice, warm and smiling reassuring and prompt especially towards the end when...Read on Care Opinion
Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015
Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.
Labour and birth
Staff
Care in hospital after birth
Labour and birth8.5/10
About the same compared with other trusts
Staff8.6/10
About the same compared with other trusts
Care in hospital after birth7.6/10
About the same compared with other trusts
Other units to consider
Find the right place to give birth
Answer a few simple questions and discover whether birth in a local labour ward, birth centre or at home would be best for you.Find your best fit