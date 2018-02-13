I attended the maternity unit with my pregnant daughter on the 30th of January 2018.There were no disabled bays as I am a registered blue badge holders so I parked in a normal bay placed my...

Maternity ward/DAU/ prenatal/labor ward

I can’t sing enough praise to all the midwives and Drs that have looked after me throughout my second pregnancy. Always nice, warm and smiling reassuring and prompt especially towards the end when...

by Anonymous, 20 Feb 2018