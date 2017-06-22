Stepping Hill Hospital, Stockport

Stockport NHS Foundation Trust

Alongside Birth Centre

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

Stockport Birth Centre

Contact & visitor information

A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

a large unit

598

births from Apr 2016 to Apr 2017

Birth centre icon

4

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Birth centre

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • Women are encouraged to go home if still in latent phase of labour.
  • Birthing rooms
    • 4 Birthing room(s)
    • 3 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 3 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • £75 per night
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-24 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 2 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife.
You will be looked after by different midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you can see midwives from this unit for antenatal and postnatal care as well as during labour if you come to the unit for your appointments.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Who can give birth here?

  • This birth centre/midwife-led unit is the default option for low risk women at this hospital
  • Eligibility
    • Baby must be head down
    • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
    • Can be Group B Strep positive
    • Straightforward pregnancy
    • Straightforward previous pregnancies
    • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
    • BMI between 18 and 40.0
    • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
    • Maximum of 4 previous babies
  • Catchment area
    • Women who live within the catchment area: Stockport, High Peak and Greater Manchester.
    • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

Support services

  • Accessibility
    • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
    • Limited mobility: individualised care plans will be created.
    • Hearing problems: hearing loops available within the unit and individual plans of care are put into place antenatally.
    • Sight problems: information leaflets available in Braille.
    • Learning disabilities: individualised care plans will be created.
    • Autism spectrum: iIndividualised care plans will be created.
  • Interpreting service
    • Please ask clinician for an interpreter and this service will be arranged. Interpreters provided will ensure that both patient and clinician understand exactly what is being said and asked.
    • interpreting service.
  • Specialist midwifery teams
    • Antenatal Screening
    • Bereavement
    • Diabetes
    • Infant feeding
    • Perinatal mental health
    • Teenage pregnancy
    • Vulnerable women

Women's experiences

Source: CQC

Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

  • Labour and birth

  • Staff

  • Care in hospital after birth

  • Labour and birth

    9.1/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Staff

    8.9/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Care in hospital after birth

    8.3/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

General information

  • Tours
    • Tours of the maternity unit including the birth centre are on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Meet in reception Women's Unit at 6.30pm.
    • Take a virtual tour
  • Non-NHS Care
    • Private maternity care isn't available here.
  • Breastfeeding accreditation
    • Full accreditation
  • Neonatal care
    • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
  • Food for partners out-of-hours
    • Drinks will be provided but it is advised to pack snacks.
    • Vending machine
  • Contact information
  • How to book once you're pregnant
    Book directly from 4 weeks of pregnancy
    • Booking phone number: 0161 419 5551
    • If in labour call: 0161 419 5551
  • Outside space
    • There is no outside space available for women in labour
  • Visiting information
    • Partners: Open visiting
      Other visitors: 2-3.30pm and 7-8pm
      Your own children are allowed during visiting hours - other children are not admitted.
  • Car parking for women in labour
    • Concessions are available to pregnant women
    • Drop off outside entrance maximum 20 minutes stay
  • Parking
    • £10 permit can be purchased which can be used throughout pregnancy through to the postnatal period.
Other units

