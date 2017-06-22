Prince Charles Hospital, Merthyr

Tair Afon Birth Centre

A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

2

Birthing rooms available

Birth choices centre

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
  • Birthing rooms
    • 2 Birthing room(s)
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can't stay overnight
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-24hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 6 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will be looked after by different midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • This birth centre/midwife-led unit is the default option for low risk women at this hospital
    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
      • Straightforward pregnancy
      • Straightforward previous pregnancies
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • 16 and 40 years old
      • 37 and 41+6 weeks pregnant
      • Maximum of 4 previous babies
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Cwm Taf area: Merthyr, Cynon Valley, Rhondda Valleys, Pontypridd and Llantrisant.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: we have fully wheelchair accessible wards. There are grab rails in the showers and toilet areas.
      • Hearing problems: we access an interpreter for antenatal care including ultrasound scan appointments. The community midwives ensure that equipment is available such as baby alarm/monitors.
      • Sight problems: we would ensure they were well supported and could have a visitor or member of their family to stay for the majority of the time.
      • Learning disabilities: we can arrange an advocate service if they have not already done so themselves.
      • Autism spectrum: we discuss their individual needs as necessary.
    • Interpreting service
      • We are able to provide an interpretation service for women who do not speak fluent English or those who need a sign language interpreter.
      • we can access information leaflets e.g. antenatal screening, in other languages.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Vulnerable women

    Women's experiences

    General information

    • Tours
      • Contact 0779 644 4737 to speak to a midwife.
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Accreditation suspended
    • Neonatal care
      • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending machine
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Via midwife in local area
      Via your GP
      • If in labour call: 0779 644 4737
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • If you need to stay for longer than 6 hours you may be transferred to the postnatal ward where their visiting hours will apply however partner can stay overnight. There are no visiting restrictions if you remain on the birth centre postnatally
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • No special arrangements
    • Parking
      • Free parking
