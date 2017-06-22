Darent Valley Hospital, Dartford

A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

4

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Special Care Unit (SCU)

Birth choices centre

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
  • Birthing rooms
    • 4 Birthing room(s)
    • 2 Birth pool(s)
      • 1 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The limit on number of birth supporters is strict
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • Not on Birth Centre but can be arranged on postnatal Ward
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-12 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife.
You will be looked after by different midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour.

Statistics

Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Who can give birth here?

    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
      • Can be Group B Strep positive
      • Straightforward pregnancy
      • Straightforward previous pregnancies
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • BMI between 20 and 35.0
      • 16 and 40 years old
      • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
      • Maximum of 4 previous babies
      • A Birth Choice clinic is held once a week for women wishing to discuss their birth options with a Birth Centre midwife. This clinic is also available to women who do not meet the Birth Centre admission criteria.
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Dartford, Gravesend and Bexley.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: your needs will be assessed and provisions arranged on an individual basis.
      • Hearing problems: your needs will be assessed and provisions arranged on an individual basis.
      • Sight problems: your needs will be assessed and provisions arranged on an individual basis.
      • Learning disabilities: there is a lead midwife for women who have learning disabilities and she will meet with these women during their pregnancy.
      • Autism spectrum: your needs will be assessed and provisions arranged on an individual basis.
    • Interpreting service
      • Let your midwife know that you need an interpreter.
      • information leaflets available in other languages via the Trust website.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Vulnerable women
      • Vaginal birth after caesarean

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.7/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.6/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      8.2/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
      • Open days are held 3 times a year.
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Stage 2 accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Special care unit (SCU) provides neonatal care for babies in the local area who need extra support but who don't require high dependency care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Costa Coffee on site but closing times vary.
      • Vending machine
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 0132 242 8100 ext. 4925
      • If in labour call: 0132 242 8100 ext. 4925
      Book online
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Partner or one named individual: Open visiting
        Grandparents are welcome to come and meet their new grandchild in the birthing room.
        Other visitors: 2-8pm daily.
        Only your own children may visit.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Drop off outside the entrance, maximum stay 15 minutes.
      • Drop off outside entrance maximum 10 minutes stay
