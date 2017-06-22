Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board

Alongside Birth Centre

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Birth Centre

Contact & visitor information

A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

a medium unit

232

births from Apr 2016 to Apr 2017

Birth centre icon

2

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal care unit

Main 20161207 131855

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
  • Birthing rooms
    • 2 Birthing room(s)
    • 2 Birth pool(s)
      • 1 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a camp bed/sofa
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-24hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife and will be looked after by a small team of midwives during pregnancy and after your baby is born.
If you live out of the catchment area you'll be looked after by midwives in your local area before and after the birth, coming to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Who can give birth here?

  • This birth centre/midwife-led unit is the default option for low risk women at this hospital
  • Eligibility
    • Baby must be head down
    • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
    • Straightforward pregnancy
    • Straightforward previous pregnancies
    • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
    • BMI of 35.0 and lower
    • 16 and 40 years old
    • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
    • Maximum of 4 previous babies
  • Catchment area
    • Women who live within the catchment area: Monmouthshire, Torfaen
    • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

Support services

  • Accessibility
    • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
    • Limited mobility: there are lifts to all floors.
    • Hearing problems: your needs will be individually assessed.
    • Sight problems: your needs will be individually assessed.
    • Learning disabilities: your needs will be individually assessed.
    • Autism spectrum: mental health services.
  • Interpreting service
    • 'TheLanguageLine'
    • your needs will be individually assessed.
  • Specialist midwifery teams
    • Antenatal Screening
    • Infant feeding
    • Perinatal mental health
    • Substance misuse
    • Teenage pregnancy
    • Vulnerable women

Women's experiences

General information

  • Tours
    • You can book a tour through your community midwife, a local parent craft class or on the phone.
    • Take a virtual tour
  • Non-NHS Care
    • Private maternity care isn't available here.
  • Food for partners out-of-hours
    • Canteen for drinks and snacks.
    • Vending machine
Staticmap?center=51.824191, 3.032728&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|51.824191, 3
  • Contact information
  • How to book once you're pregnant
    Via your community midwife
    Via your GP
    • Booking phone number: 0163 323 4234
    • If in labour call: 0187 373 2137
  • Outside space
    • Outside space is available for women in labour
  • Visiting information
    • Open visiting
  • Car parking for women in labour
    • No special arrangements
  • Parking
    • Free parking
