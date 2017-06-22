The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife and will be looked after by a small team of midwives during pregnancy and after your baby is born.

If you live out of the catchment area you'll be looked after by midwives in your local area before and after the birth, coming to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour.

