The Birth Centre

A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

a very large unit

1098

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

8

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
  • Other: Meptid is not available until February 2015 due to supply issues.
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
  • Birthing rooms
    • 8 Birthing room(s)
    • 4 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 4 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have more birth partners, but a limit applies to the number you can have in the room with you at one time
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 3

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: There is a fridge and double bed in every room

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • £70 from August 2016
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you in a double bed
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a camp bed/sofa
    • All rooms have double beds and partners are encouraged to stay.
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-24 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife.
You will be looked after by a small team of different midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you can see midwives from this unit for antenatal and postnatal care as well as during labour if you come to the unit for your appointments.

Statistics

Compared to the national average, women were:
    Who can give birth here?

    • This birth centre/midwife-led unit is the default option for low risk women at this hospital
    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
      • Can be Group B Strep positive
      • Straightforward pregnancy
      • Straightforward previous pregnancies
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • BMI between 18 and 35.0
      • 16 and 45 years old
      • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
      • Maximum of 5 previous babies
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Enfield and Haringey, but open to women from across London and the home counties.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: Lifts and ramps, disabled toilets in every area and wide doors.
      • Hearing problems: Sign interpreters and induction loop at receptions.
      • Sight problems: Your needs will be individually assessed.
      • Learning disabilities: You will be referred to a specialist midwife and receive an individualised plan of care.
      • Autism spectrum: You will be referred to a specialist midwife and receive an individualised plan of care.
    • Interpreting service
      • TheBigWord' service and Interpreters.
      • We have midwives who speak the following languages: Spanish, Italian, French, Bulgarian, Polish, Turkish and Farsi.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      7.3/10

      Worse compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      7.4/10

      Worse compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.5/10

      Worse compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Stage 2 accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • There are vending machines on site and fridges in every room to store food from home
      • Vending machine
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Email: nmu-tr.maternityreferralatnorthmid.@nhs.net
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 020 8887 3055
      • If in labour call: 020 8887 3682
      Book online
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • Beautiful gardens surrounding the maternity unit.
    • Visiting information
      • Open visiting
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • There is a maternity car park for visitors and a drop off point outside the main entrance to the maternity unit
      • Parking spaces at the maternity unit
    • Parking
      • Free while in Labour
