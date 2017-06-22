Wirral Women and Children's Hospital

Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Alongside Birth Centre

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Eden Suite

Contact & visitor information

A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

a very large unit

864

births from Apr 2016 to Apr 2017

Birth centre icon

5

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Rbl14 eden suite wirral university teaching hospital 3

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
  • Other: codeine
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
    • There is a 'snoozle room' where women can relax for a few hours and mobilise
  • Birthing rooms
    • 5 Birthing room(s)
    • 2 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 2 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Multitrac birthing chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a camp bed/sofa
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-6 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 2 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

Provision of care within the Eden Suite currently under review. It is envisioned that care will be provided by a team of midwives who will be based on the Suite and will comprise of hospital and community midwives. This will ensure continuity of care.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Who can give birth here?

  • This birth centre/midwife-led unit is the default option for low risk women at this hospital
  • Eligibility
    • Baby must be head down
    • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
    • Can be Group B Strep positive
    • Straightforward pregnancy
    • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
    • BMI between 19 and 35.0
    • 16 and 40 years old
    • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
    • VBAC after discussion with Obstetric Consultant.
  • Catchment area
    • Women who live within the catchment area: Wirral, Liverpool, Chester
    • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

Support services

  • Accessibility
    • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
    • Limited mobility: Antenatal arrangements made to ensure that all special requirements have been discussed
    • Hearing problems: Antenatal arrangements made to ensure that all special requirements have been discussed and are readily available for when you are ready to give birth. Plan of care documented within notes.
    • Sight problems: Antenatal arrangements made to ensure that all special requirements have been discussed and are readily available for when you are ready to give birth. Plan of care documented within notes.
    • Learning disabilities: Antenatal arrangements made to ensure that all special requirements have been discussed and are readily available for when you are ready to give birth. Plan of care documented within notes.
    • Autism spectrum: Antenatal arrangements made to ensure that all special requirements have been discussed and are readily available for when you are ready to give birth. Plan of care documented within notes.
  • Interpreting service
    • You may be accompanied by a relative or carer who is able to interpret basic care, e.g. personal details, determining condition, help with orientation and basic personal care. It must be stressed however, that relatives must not be asked to interpret clinical information, and staff must seek to request the services of an official interpreter.
    • Use of internet translator if appropriate to use
  • Specialist midwifery teams
    • Antenatal Screening
    • Bereavement
    • Diabetes
    • Infant feeding
    • Perinatal mental health
    • Substance misuse
    • Teenage pregnancy
    • Vulnerable women

Women's experiences

Reviews of this hospital

Source: CQC

Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

  • Labour and birth

  • Staff

  • Care in hospital after birth

  • Labour and birth

    8.6/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Staff

    9.1/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Care in hospital after birth

    8.5/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

General information

  • Tours
  • Non-NHS Care
    • Private maternity care is available here.
  • Neonatal care
    • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
  • Food for partners out-of-hours
    • Vending machine, trust canteen, kitchen
    • Vending machine
Staticmap?center=53.370591, 3.094116&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|53.370591, 3
  • Contact information
  • How to book once you're pregnant
    Ask a midwife
    Via your GP
    • Booking phone number: 0151 522 1851
    • If in labour call: 0151 604 7111
  • Outside space
    • There is no outside space available for women in labour
  • Visiting information
    • There is no visiting on the birth centre as women are usually discharged home between 4-6 hours or transferred to the postnatal ward.
  • Car parking for women in labour
    • Drop off outside entrance maximum 20 minutes stay
  • Parking
    • £2.50
Other units

Find your best fit
