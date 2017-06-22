The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 2 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

Provision of care within the Eden Suite currently under review. It is envisioned that care will be provided by a team of midwives who will be based on the Suite and will comprise of hospital and community midwives. This will ensure continuity of care.

