Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Juno Suite

A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

a large unit

747

births from Apr 2013 to Apr 2014

4

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Juno pic 3 009

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
  • Birthing rooms
    • 4 Birthing room(s)
    • 3 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 3 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Hypnobirthing

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Unless there are special circumstances, partners are asked to leave overnight
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-6 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
    Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

Statistics

Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • This birth centre/midwife-led unit is the default option for low risk women at this hospital
    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
      • Straightforward pregnancy
      • Straightforward previous pregnancies
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • BMI of 35.0 and lower
      • Age of 16 and above
      • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
      • Maximum of 5 previous babies
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: North Essex
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: You will have a risk assessment during pregnancy. Appropriate manual handling equipment will be arranged for you and staff will be informed of the arrangements
      • Hearing problems: Staff will be made aware of your individual requirements. There are pictorial cue cards available, and there is a system on Delivery Suite to make sure that staff are informed about your special requirements
      • Sight problems: Staff will be made aware of your individual requirements. There are pictorial cue cards available, and there is a system on Delivery Suite to make sure that staff are informed about your special requirements. A risk assessment will be undertaken during pregnancy regarding you having a carer to stay with you 24/7 and the possibility of your dog staying
    • Interpreting service
      • LanguageLine via mobile phone, picture cue cards.
      • Staff will be made aware of your individual requirements. There are pictorial cue cards available, and there is a system on Delivery Suite to make sure that staff are informed about your special requirements
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • parent education, neonatal liaison and smoking in pregnancy

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.7/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.6/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.6/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.

      • One to One Provides free antenatal and postnatal care, paid for by the NHS. With this choice your midwife cannot be responsible for your care in the birth centre during labour but can act as a birth supporter.

    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending Machines / Asda within walking distance
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Book directly from 12 weeks of pregnancy
      • Booking phone number: 01206 742322
      • If in labour call: 01206 742322
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • Hospital grounds
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Once you have been dropped off, your car can be parked in the pay-on-exit car park
      • Drop off outside entrance maximum 20 minutes stay
    • Parking
      • Ranges from £1.80 to £5 or a five day permit is £10. Parking is free for women whose babies are in the Neonatal Unit.
