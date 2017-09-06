Singleton Hospital, Swansea

The Midwife Led Unit

A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

a medium unit

411

births from Apr 2016 to Apr 2017

3

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • We encourage women to go home if labour is not established however there are limited facilities on the antenatal ward if women do not agree with a discharge plan or require increased support.
  • Birthing rooms
    • 3 Birthing room(s)
    • 2 Birth pool(s)
      • 1 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The limit on number of birth supporters is strict
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Tea and coffee in room.

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-24hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife for your antenatal and postnatal care. This midwife will try to organise your appointments as much as possible around her working patterns. If you do not live in the locality of ABMU Health Board you will receive your antenatal and postnatal care from your named midwife in your locality and will receive intrapartum care only.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • This birth centre/midwife-led unit is the default option for low risk women at this hospital
    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
      • Straightforward pregnancy
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • no and 40 years old
      • 37 and 41+6 weeks pregnant
      • Maximum of 6 previous babies
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: All women within the ABMU Health Board geographical area.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: Slide sheets, hoists, wheelchairs.
      • Hearing problems: Provide sign language specialists.
      • Sight problems: Safeguarding lead midwife. Work in partnership with the family to develop a plan of care.
      • Learning disabilities: Safeguarding lead midwife. Work in partnership with the family to develop a plan of care.
      • Autism spectrum: Safeguarding lead midwife. Work in partnership with the family to develop a plan of care.
    • Interpreting service
      • Contact LanguageLine tel:0800 917 6564 or visit http://www.languageline.co.uk
      • All national publications available in Welsh.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Substance misuse
      • Vulnerable women
      • Clinical supervisors for midwives.

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    General information

    • Tours
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending machine
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Yes
      Via your GP
      Book directly from 10 weeks of pregnancy
      • Booking phone number: 016 398 62103
      • If in labour call: 073 922 80856
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Husband / partner or a designated nominated person: 24/7.
        General visiting 2-3pm and 6.30-8.30pm.
        No children other than the siblings of the baby.
        Grandparents and close relatives are allowed to visit following the birth, but a maximum of 4 visitors are allowed.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Free car parking. Drop-off bays.
      • Drop off outside entrance only
    • Parking
      • Free
