The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife for your antenatal and postnatal care. This midwife will try to organise your appointments as much as possible around her working patterns. If you do not live in the locality of ABMU Health Board you will receive your antenatal and postnatal care from your named midwife in your locality and will receive intrapartum care only.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife