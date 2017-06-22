The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

AMU has a core staff of midwives, therefore the woman is unlikely to know her midwife in labour. However, on some occasions, Community Midwives assist in staffing the AMU, therefore may look after some of their women in labour. Out of area ante/postnatal care is undertaken in the woman's own community area - however she may choose to deliver in our AMU

