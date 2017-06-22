University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff

The Midwifery Led Birth Unit

A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

a very large unit

1051

births from Apr 2016 to Apr 2017

4

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
  • Birthing rooms
    • 4 Birthing room(s)
    • 4 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 4 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: A cube birthing couch for differing positions.

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay in a room with you in a double bed
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 24-48 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

AMU has a core staff of midwives, therefore the woman is unlikely to know her midwife in labour. However, on some occasions, Community Midwives assist in staffing the AMU, therefore may look after some of their women in labour. Out of area ante/postnatal care is undertaken in the woman's own community area - however she may choose to deliver in our AMU

Statistics

Compared to the national average, women were:
    Who can give birth here?

    • This birth centre/midwife-led unit is the default option for low risk women at this hospital
    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
      • Straightforward pregnancy
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • BMI between 19 and 35.0
      • 16 and 40 years old
      • 37 and 41+6 weeks pregnant
      • Maximum of 5 previous babies
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: Full disability access, bariatric beds
      • Hearing problems: woman would be cared for as to her individual needs, hearing loops installed.
      • Sight problems: Woman would be cared for as to her individual needs
      • Learning disabilities: woman would be cared for as to her individual needs, the use of an IDVA as required.
      • Autism spectrum: Woman would be cared for as to her individual needs
    • Interpreting service
      • Face to face interpreters for certain visits and the use of interpreters over the phone for others.
      • multi-language leaflets, welsh medium parent craft classes.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

by Alinai, about 2 months ago

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

    Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

by Kis, about 2 months ago

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

    General information

    • Tours
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending machines, cafeteria open late into the night, partners able to make hot drinks and toast as required.
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Attend GP reception for booking pack. The GP notifies the Community Midwife who contacts you within 7 days
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 029 2074 5196
      • If in labour call: 2920745196
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • 2-4pm and 6-8pm
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Drop off outside entrance maximum 20 minutes stay
    • Parking
      • £2.40 for 4 hours
