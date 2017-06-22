We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.
Craigavon Area Hospital
Southern Health and Social Care Trust
Alongside Birth Centre
The Midwifery-led unitContact & visitor information
A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.
8
Birthing rooms available
- Epidural
- Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)
Pain-relief options
- Entonox (gas and air)
Having a baby here
During labour and birth
- Birthing rooms
- 8 Birthing room(s)
Women's experiences
General information
- Breastfeeding accreditation
- Full accreditation
- Neonatal care
- Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
- Contact information
- NHS website
- Main hospital number: 028 3833 4444
- How to book once you're pregnant
- Booking phone number: 028 3861 2897
