Craigavon Area Hospital

Southern Health and Social Care Trust

Alongside Birth Centre

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Midwifery-led unit

Contact & visitor information

A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

8

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Epidural
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • Birthing rooms
    • 8 Birthing room(s)

Women's experiences

General information

  • Breastfeeding accreditation
    • Full accreditation
  • Neonatal care
    • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
  • Contact information
  • How to book once you're pregnant
    • Booking phone number: 028 3861 2897
Other units

