Daisy Hill Hospital, Newry
Southern Health and Social Care Trust
Alongside Birth Centre
Last updated: 22 Jun 2017
The Midwifery Led UnitContact & visitor information
A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.
- Epidural
- Special Care Unit (SCU)
Pain-relief options
- Entonox (gas and air)
- Epidural
Women's experiences
Reviews of this hospital
- Requesting c section can be so traumatic
I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...Read on patient opinion
- Suspected posterior tongue tie
I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...Read on patient opinion
