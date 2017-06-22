Daisy Hill Hospital, Newry

Southern Health and Social Care Trust

Alongside Birth Centre

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Midwifery Led Unit

Contact & visitor information

A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

  • Epidural
  • Special Care Unit (SCU)

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Epidural
Women's experiences

General information

  • Breastfeeding accreditation
    • Full accreditation
  • Neonatal care
    • Special care unit (SCU) provides neonatal care for babies in the local area who need extra support but who don't require high dependency care.
    Other units

