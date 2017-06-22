Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board

Alongside Birth Centre

The Midwifery-led unit

A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

a large unit

570

births from Apr 2016 to Apr 2017

4

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Birth choices centre

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
  • Birthing rooms
    • 4 Birthing room(s)
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-6 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 5 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and during labour, but different midwives after your baby is born.

You will be looked after by different midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care. If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour.

Statistics

Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • This birth centre/midwife-led unit is the default option for low risk women at this hospital
    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
      • Straightforward pregnancy
      • Straightforward previous pregnancies
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • BMI between 18 and 30.0
      • 16 and 40 years old
      • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
      • Maximum of 5 previous babies
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Newport and South Monmouthshire.

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: You will have an individualised plan of care depending on your needs.
      • Hearing problems: Portable hearing loop available throughout maternity services.
      • Sight problems: You will have an individualised plan of care depending on your needs.
      • Learning disabilities: You will have an individualised plan of care depending on your needs.
      • Autism spectrum: You will have an individualised plan of care depending on your needs.
    • Interpreting service
      • Language line, formal interpreting service for BSL and languages other than English. Some of our staff are Welsh speakers and are happy to converse in Welsh
      • Patient information is available in different languages.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Vulnerable women

    Women's experiences

    General information

    • Tours
      • Antenatal workshops are regularly scheduled at the Birth Centre. Staff are happy to show women and their families around the unit at this time.
      • Take a virtual tour
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Accreditation suspended
    • Neonatal care
      • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • The Beechwood cafe open 10pm-2am for food.
      • Vending machine
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Via your GP
      Book directly from 8 weeks of pregnancy
      • Booking phone number: 01633 234234
      • If in labour call: 01633 234949
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Open visiting.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Drop off outside entrance maximum 30 minutes stay
    • Parking
      • Free parking
