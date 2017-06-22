The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and during labour, but different midwives after your baby is born.

You will be cared for by a team of midwives who 'buddy-up' antenatally and postnatally to minimise the number of midwives you see.

