Freestanding birth centres are not on the same site as a hospital, so your care is led by midwives. If you need the assistance of a doctor you’ll be transferred to a labour ward at a hospital.

a large unit

720

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

4

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal care unit

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
  • Transfer details
  • Birthing rooms
    • 4 Birthing room(s)
    • 3 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 3 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • Your family is encouraged to support you in labour
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay in a room with you in a double bed
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-24 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and during labour, but different midwives after your baby is born.

You will be cared for by a team of midwives who 'buddy-up' antenatally and postnatally to minimise the number of midwives you see.

Who can give birth here?

  • Eligibility
    • Baby must be head down
    • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
    • Straightforward pregnancy
    • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
    • BMI of 35.0 and lower
    • Age of 16 and above
    • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
    • Maximum of 5 previous babies
    • Contact the Birth Centre to attend the 'Place of birth' clinic
  • Catchment area
    • Women who live within the catchment area: East Lancashire
    • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

Support services

  • Accessibility
    • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
    • Limited mobility: disabled facilities.
    • Hearing problems: you will be referred to a Supervisor of Midwives who will plan your care.
    • Sight problems: you will be referred to a Supervisor of Midwives who will plan your care.
    • Learning disabilities: learning disability team.
  • Interpreting service
    • The Trust offers a telephone interpreting service, however, the maternity service has three bi-lingual support workers
    • phone line.
  • Specialist midwifery teams
    • Antenatal Screening
    • Diabetes
    • Infant feeding
    • Substance misuse
    • Vulnerable women

Women's experiences

Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

  • Labour and birth

  • Staff

  • Care in hospital after birth

  • Labour and birth

    8.7/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Staff

    8.6/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Care in hospital after birth

    7.8/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

General information

  • Tours
    • Tuesday & Sunday at 2pm. Thursday at 7pm.
  • Non-NHS Care
    • Private maternity care isn't available here.
  • Food for partners out-of-hours
    • Partners will be offered drinks and toast if required.
  • Contact information
    • NHS website
    • Main hospital number: 0125 426 3555 or 0128 242 5071
  • How to book once you're pregnant
    Via your GP
    Book directly from 8 weeks of pregnancy
    • Booking phone number: 0125 473 3434
    • If in labour call: 0125 473 3434
  • Outside space
    • Outside space is available for women in labour
    • All birth rooms have doors to the garden.
  • Visiting information
    • Open visiting
  • Car parking for women in labour
    • Car parking at the Birth Centre is free
    • Parking spaces at the maternity unit
  • Parking
    • Free
