Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

Freestanding birth centres are not on the same site as a hospital, so your care is led by midwives. If you need the assistance of a doctor you’ll be transferred to a labour ward at a hospital.

a very large unit

2250

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

4

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Special Care Unit (SCU)

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Birth pool
  • Other: Dihydrocodeine; tens can be used but not provided.
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
  • Transfer details
  • Birthing rooms
    • 4 Birthing room(s)
    • 2 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 2 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • In general only 2 birth partners are encouraged, but this can be discussed on an individual basis.
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Bluetooth speaker

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 2 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife. You will be looked after by different midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care. If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour.

Who can give birth here?

  • Eligibility
    • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
    • BMI between 18 and 35.0
    • 16 and 40 years old
    • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
    • Maximum of 5 previous babies
  • Catchment area
    • Women who live within the catchment area: Anywhere
    • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

Support services

  • Accessibility
    • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
    • Limited mobility: dedicated parking space close to entrance, accessible room and en-suite.
    • Hearing problems: interpreter as required.
    • Sight problems: support available as required.
    • Learning disabilities: vulnerable women's midwife for care planning.
    • Autism spectrum: vulnerable women's midwife for care planning.
  • Interpreting service
    • To support families who may have limited English language skills, we offer 'TheBigWord' telephone interpreting service.
    • some prompts in other languages available as well as leaflets produced in other languages.
  • Specialist midwifery teams
    • Antenatal Screening
    • Bereavement
    • Infant feeding
    • Perinatal mental health
    • Teenage pregnancy
    • Vulnerable women

Women's experiences

Reviews of this hospital

  • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

    I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

    by Alinai, about 2 months ago

    Read on patient opinion
  • Suspected posterior tongue tie

    I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

    by Kis, about 2 months ago

    Read on patient opinion
Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

  • Labour and birth

  • Staff

  • Care in hospital after birth

  • Labour and birth

    8.8/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Staff

    8.6/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Care in hospital after birth

    7.8/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

General information

  • Non-NHS Care
    • Private maternity care isn't available here.
  • Breastfeeding accreditation
    • Full accreditation
  • Neonatal care
    • Special care unit (SCU) provides neonatal care for babies in the local area who need extra support but who don't require high dependency care.
  • Food for partners out-of-hours
    • Sandwiches available on request.
    • Vending machine
  • Contact information
  • How to book once you're pregnant
    Book directly with a midwife
    Via your GP
    • Booking phone number: 0192 431 9154
    • If in labour call: 0192 431 9152
  • Outside space
    • There is no outside space available for women in labour
  • Visiting information
    • Open
  • Car parking for women in labour
    • Pay and display parking is also available
    • Drop off outside entrance
  • Parking
    • Free Parking outside of the Birth Centre
