Chippenham Community Hospital

Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust

Freestanding Birth Centre

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

Chippenham Birth Centre

Contact & visitor information

Freestanding birth centres are not on the same site as a hospital, so your care is led by midwives. If you need the assistance of a doctor you’ll be transferred to a labour ward at a hospital.

a medium unit

240

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Birth centre icon

3

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal care unit

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
  • Transfer details
  • Birthing rooms
    • 3 Birthing room(s)
    • 2 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 2 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have more birth partners, but a limit applies to the number you can have in the room with you at one time
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-12 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You will have a named midwife.
You will be looked after by different midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour. You can see midwives from this unit for antenatal and postnatal care as well as during labour if you come to the unit for your appointments.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Who can give birth here?

  • Eligibility
    • Baby must be head down
    • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
    • Straightforward pregnancy
    • Straightforward previous pregnancies
    • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
    • BMI between 18 and 35.0
    • Age of No lower limit and above
    • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
    • Maximum of 5 previous babies
  • Catchment area
    • Women who live within the catchment area: Chippenham, Calne, Corsham, Malmesbury, Devizes and Lyneham.
    • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

Support services

  • Accessibility
    • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
    • Limited mobility: planned on an individual basis.
    • Hearing problems: planned on an individual basis.
    • Sight problems: planned on an individual basis.
    • Learning disabilities: planned on an individual basis.
    • Autism spectrum: planned on an individual basis.
  • Interpreting service
    • 'TheLanguageLine' interpreting service is available
    • planned on an individual basis, leaflets and translator are available.
  • Specialist midwifery teams
    • Teenage pregnancy
    • Vulnerable women
    • Specialists for smoking and weight management

Women's experiences

Reviews of this hospital

  • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

    I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

    by Alinai, about 2 months ago

    Read on patient opinion
  • Suspected posterior tongue tie

    I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

    by Kis, about 2 months ago

    Read on patient opinion
Source: CQC

Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

  • Labour and birth

  • Staff

  • Care in hospital after birth

  • Labour and birth

    9.0/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Staff

    9.0/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Care in hospital after birth

    8.2/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

General information

  • Tours
    • Contact the birthing centre
  • Non-NHS Care
    • Private maternity care isn't available here.
  • Breastfeeding accreditation
    • Full accreditation
  • Food for partners out-of-hours
    • Tea and toast are provided. There is also a shop 10 mins walk away from birth centre.
    • Vending machine
    • 24h use of kitchen facilities
Staticmap?center=51.452034, 2.125347&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|51.452034, 2
  • Contact information
  • How to book once you're pregnant
    Via your GP
    Book directly from 7 weeks of pregnancy
    • Booking phone number: 0124 945 6467
    • If in labour call: 0124 945 6434
  • Outside space
    • Outside space is available for women in labour
    • There is a small garden area
  • Visiting information
    • Partners: Open visiting
      Other visitors: 2-4pm and 6.30-7.30pm
  • Car parking for women in labour
    • Parking spaces at the maternity unit
  • Parking
    • Free parking, log registration number on arrival.
Share this page

Other units

Find the right place to give birth

Answer a few simple questions and discover whether birth in a local labour ward, birth centre or at home would be best for you.

Find your best fit
Advice for every step of your pregnancy

We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.

Sign me up
Which? works for you © Which? 2017